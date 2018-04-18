2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Leaked Online Ahead Of Reveal Tomorrow

Ahead of its official reveal at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) tomorrow, images and brochure of the 2018 Suzuki Ertiga (Maruti Suzuki Ertiga for India) have been leaked online revealing the MPV completely. The second generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sports a completely new design language while retaining a few cues from the outgoing model. The new Ertiga is larger than its predecessor in dimensions, and now also sports a larger petrol engine under the hood. The 2018 Suzuki Ertiga will go on sale in Indonesia in the following weeks and is also slated to come to India later this year.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 7.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The leaked image reveals the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with a wide hexagonal grille with chrome detailing and angular headlamps with projector lens. The front bumper is completely new and gets C-shaped housing for the fog lamps while the bonnet too gets muscular lines creases for a more staunch appearance. The windows are large that should make for a roomy cabin, while the rear quarter-glass has grown and is quite similar to the one on the Toyota Innova Crysta.

(The 2018 Suzuki Ertiga is loaded on features and grown in proportions)

At the rear, the second generation Suzuki Ertiga gets new L-shaped LED taillights, which appear to be WR-V-esque. As pointed out on the leaked image, the rear windscreen is a bit raked as well on the model. The license plate recess gets a chrome applique connecting the taillights, while the rear bumper has been tweaked for a slim appearance with reflectors. There are hints of the Mitsubishi Xpander as well in the overall design. The new Ertiga also features new 15-inch 185/R65 alloy wheels, LED high mount stop lamp, 2 point parking sensors and keyless entry. Other features, include start-stop system, touchscreen infotainment system, leather wrapped steering wheel, height adjustable driver's seat and more.

The second generation Ertiga is also visibly larger over the current model, and is in fact, 130 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 5 mm taller than its predecessor as per the brochure. The new model now measures 4395 mm in length, 1735 mm in width and 1690 mm in height. The wheelbase, however, remains the same at 2740 mm. For the Indonesian-spec model, the ground clearance on the 2018 Suzuki Ertiga has been reduced by 5 mm to 180 mm. The boot capacity on the seven-seater now stands at 153 litres, which can be extended to a total of 803 litres with the second and third row folded.

(The big update on the 2018 Suzuki Ertiga will be the new 1.5-litre petrol engine)

Under the hood, the 2018 Suzuki Ertiga will get an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine from the K-Series family. The four-cylinder motor, as per the brochure churns out 103 bhp 6000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4400 rpm. That's a substantial upgrade from the current 1.4-litre K-Series motor that produces 91 bhp at 6000 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The new 1.5 motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmissions, which are likely to remain the same for India too.

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be offered in two new colours - Metallic Magma Grey and Pearl Glorious Brown, and will be offered in a total of seven colours. The all-new Ertiga will be making its official debut tomorow at IIMS 2018, and that's when we should get more details about all the changes on the model, including the new Heartect platform underpinning the MPV. Stay tuned for all the updates on the new Ertiga.

Leaked Image Source: SerayaMotor.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.