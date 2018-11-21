New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key Features Explained

The new Ertiga is based the new Heartec platform, gets new interiors, a new petrol engine and has grown up in dimensions.

View Photos

After having surfaced several times over the web in its testing phase, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has finally been launched. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available with two engine options- petrol and diesel. The petrol is new but like before is available with a manual and automatic transmission while the diesel engine is mated to only a five-speed manual gearbox. The Prices for the petrol variants start at ₹ 7.44 lakh and go up to ₹ 9.50 lakh, while the diesel variant range from ₹ 8.84 lakh to ₹ 10.90 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.52 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The 2018 Ertiga has got a generation update and is a leap over the outgoing model. The updated model has been developed on a new platform, has grown up in dimensions and has also got new interiors which have added a handful of features. Here are the key aspects which give an overview of the second-generation Ertiga.

Also Read: New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 7.44 lakh 

New Platform

The new-generation Ertiga has been built on Maruti's Heartec platform which also underpins several other Maruti cars including the Swift and Baleno. The new platform has made the new Ertiga lighter and more rigid and all that despite having grown up in flesh.

Exteriors

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has grown in all dimensions which mean it's longer, wider and taller. It is 4395 mm long, 1735 mm wide and stands 1690 mm tall. The wheelbase of the new-gen Ertiga has remains the same measuring at 2740 mm now. Up front, the face now looks bold and straight on the face with the hood line having moved slightly up and the wide chrome grille along with re-profiled bumper which get wide C-shape housing for the fog lamps, simply adds to the butch looks. It also gets new Projector headlamps which looks sleek as compared to the one on the first-generation model.

The beltline on the side is tad low giving a better sense of space inside and the quarter glass now insets into the D-pillar. The rear of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga too looks fresh specially with the way the tail gate has been done. It's slightly scooped and gets profiling which make it look much appealing over its predecessor. Also the new Volvo XC60 like boomerang shaped tail lamps and new rear bumper profiling add to the dose of freshness.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week

Interiors

The cabin of the previous generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was practical with the ergonomics and passenger comfort being taken well care of. But at the same time it was too functional for many. Well, the design was very much similar to the Swift and the Dzire but that's not the case anymore. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a new interior design and if anything it relates to is the dash which looks a little like the one in the Maruti Ignis.

Having said that, the new cabin is still high on practicality and Maruti has added some well thought elements like an air-con outlet in the front cup holders to keep your beverages or water chilled. More importantly, the length has added more legroom and space for luggage. The boot space with all the seats up in now 209 litres which can be extended to 803 litres by folding the third and the second row seats, which to mention are split seats.

Features

While the Ertiga was always equipped with the segment standard features, it lacked a touchscreen infotainment system which made its way in all the competitors that were launched later or got an update. The 2018 Ertiga is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen which is the same unit seen on the Baleno, Vitara Brezza and the new Swift. It gets connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is coupled with four-speaker and two twitter set-up.

Engines

The petrol engine on the new Ertiga is the one which debuted in the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. It's the 1.5 litre K15 four-cylinder motor which produces 103 bhp at 6000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4400 rpm. The diesel on the other hand is the tried and tested 1.3 litre DDiS 200 engine which churns out 89 bhp at 4000 rpm and 200 Nm at 1750 rpm.

0 Comments

Both the iterations also get the SHVS smart hybrid system which means they are coupled with an electric motor and the power figure mentioned above is the combined output. The petrol Ertiga gets a manual transmission in which it delivers a fuel economy of 19.34 kmpl and an automatic gearbox in which it delivers 18.69 kmpl. The  diesel Ertiga only gets a manual gearbox which delivers an impressive fuel economy of 25.47 kmpl. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki
Ertiga
Renault Lodgy
Renault
Lodgy
Tata Sumo
Tata
Sumo
ICML Extreme
ICML
Extreme
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra
Xylo
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra
Marazzo
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra
Supro
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Ertiga 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Prices Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Maruti Suzuki Ertiga SHVS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Features Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Engines MAruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift auto-model-ertiga

Latest News

Porsche 911 GT3 Becomes The Fastest Production Car At The Buddh International Circuit
Porsche 911 GT3 Becomes The Fastest Production Car At The Buddh International Circuit
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key Features Explained
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key Features Explained
Ducati Panigale V4R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 51.87 Lakh
Ducati Panigale V4R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 51.87 Lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week
U.S. Prosecutors Investigate Hyundai, Kia Vehicle Recalls
U.S. Prosecutors Investigate Hyundai, Kia Vehicle Recalls
Bosch Discusses Smart, Connected Solutions For India At Beyond Mobility 2.0
Bosch Discusses Smart, Connected Solutions For India At Beyond Mobility 2.0
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 7.44 lakh
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 7.44 lakh
Carlos Ghosn To Continue As Renault Chairman Despite Corruption Allegations
Carlos Ghosn To Continue As Renault Chairman Despite Corruption Allegations
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch LIVE Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch LIVE Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What To Expect
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What To Expect
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Production Ramped Up To Reduce Waiting Period
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Production Ramped Up To Reduce Waiting Period
Volkswagen Group Announces New Management Structure As Part Of India 2.0
Volkswagen Group Announces New Management Structure As Part Of India 2.0
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 84,578
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 84,578
Carlos Ghosn Not Currently Fit To Lead Renault, Says French Finance Minister
Carlos Ghosn Not Currently Fit To Lead Renault, Says French Finance Minister
Ride For Pride Organised By LGBTQ Community To Spread Awareness
Ride For Pride Organised By LGBTQ Community To Spread Awareness

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Alternatives

Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.36 - 13.82 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 7.45 - 9.68 Lakh *
ICML Extreme
ICML Extreme
₹ 7.12 - 10.44 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.18 - 13.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.16 - 5.77 Lakh *
View More
Explore Ertiga
×
Explore Now
x
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 84,578
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 84,578
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch LIVE Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch LIVE Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities