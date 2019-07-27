2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Becomes The Bestselling MPV In India

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been a runaway success for India's largest carmaker and last month it has outperformed all the other MPVs on sale in India. In June 2019, Maruti Suzuki has sold 7567 units of Ertiga against 4311 units which were sold a year ago, witnessing a healthy sales growth of 76 per cent. In the same period, Toyota Innova Crysta which was the erstwhile segment leader registered a sales decline of 25 per cent at 4814 units as compared to 6426 units which were sold in the same month last year.

Commenting on the success of the new model, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director- Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Ertiga has managed to win customer hearts with its focus on safety, design, style, space and performance. In the short span of nearly eight months of its launch, the new Ertiga's accomplishment of achieving the market leader position in MPV is overwhelming considering the growing competition in this segment. The robust sales of the new Ertiga prove that it has secured its place in the market as a car that offers its users the perfect companion to go about their everyday lives. We thank all our customers for 'moving together' with us in style with Next Gen Ertiga in its successful journey. With the CNG-powered Next Gen Ertiga, customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of better fuel economy and superior technology which is safe, reliable and environment friendly."

The company has said that the brand has witnessed a sales growth of 60 per cent since the new model was introduced in November 2018 and it has been selling over 8000 units on an average in the past four months. The Ertiga underwent significant upgrades in 2018 and is spawned by Maruti's new Heartect platform which underpins a range of other cars. The new model is 55 per cent more spacious with all the three-rows in use and 9 per cent more spacious with two rows folded. The company also says that the CNG variant which was introduced in the VXI trim has also contributed significantly to the overall sales, offering an impressive mileage of 26.20 km/kg.

