2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Top 10 Things You Need To Know About The Facelift

Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2018 Ciaz facelift on August 20. Since the 2014, this is the first time the Ciaz will get a major makeover as the popular sedan will come with a new petrol engine with the brand's mild hybrid system. The Ciaz facelift will take on the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris and the Honda City, the 2018 Ciaz will be the newest entrant in the srmgent to reclaim it's top spot. Now we will know rhe prices of the Ciaz on August 20, the Ciaz will come with major updates on the exterior and also redesigned cabin. We get you all the dope on the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will come with a heavily updated front section, featuring a new chrome-studded grille with fat chrome surrounds and a pair of new headlamps with projector lamps and LED daytime running lamps. The car also gets a revised front bumper with larger air intakes and updated foglamps. The basic silhouette of the updated Ciaz's profile remains largely similar, however, spy images from earlier have confirmed that the car will get a new set of alloys and some other minor tweaks. The facelifted Ciaz will come with an upMaruti ated rear end as well, featuring a set of new LED taillamps and a revised rear bumper with new reflectors, as confirmed from a set of spy images. (Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift will come updated front and rear sections) Advertisement Unlike the exterior of the car, the cabin design is expected to be largely similar to the outgoing model, featuring the same beige interior. However, there will be a few noticeable changes likes a lighter shade of faux wood inserts for the dashboard and doors and an updated steering wheel which now features the cruise control buttons right spoke. We also expect few other updates and new upholstery.



The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will also likely to get an updated SmartPlay infotainment system featuring both Apple CarPlat and Android Auto. The car will also come with the recently introduced Suzuki Connect Telematics system. The biggest change is expected to happen under the hood, as the Ciaz facelift is said to get an all-new 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine, which will replace the existing 1.4-litre motor. The engine will be made in India and is likely to offer 104 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's cabin comes with minimal cosmetic changes The diesel version of the Ciaz facelift will continue to feature the tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS diesel engine will offer the same power output of 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The petrol motor will also come with a mild hybrid system to optimise fuel efficiency and a first for petrol-powered Maruti cars. The diesel version of the other hand will continue to come with the SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle From Suzuki) mild hybrid system. 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with restyled LED taillamps and an updated rear bumper Transmission options will include the same 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic on the Ciaz petrol. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will come with a slightly premium price tag as well and will continue to compete with the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the Toyota Yaris, among others.

