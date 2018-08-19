2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: What To Expect

The sedan segment in the country is going to heat up in the country, as Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2018 Ciaz facelift in India on August 20. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will take on the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda CIty and the recently launched Toyota Yaris, while also looking to take the sales of the company to new standards. While the Ciaz facelift will get manu cosmetic changes, the biggest addition will be the new 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled to the brands' mild hybrid system. Now, what makes the Ciaz facelift different from its predecessor and why the other products in the segment should be worried, we tell you.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will come with a new front end which will be stooped more than before. The front grille appears to be a sleeker and the sweptback headlamps add to the front look. The car also comes with a new bumper, revised central airdam and a larger cavity on either side to house the new foglamps.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz still sells at an average of 4000 units a month

The multi-spoke alloy wheels have been carried over from the outgoing version and so have the chrome door handles (only top-end variant) and the ORVMs. At the rear, the Ciaz facelift will come with revised LED taillamps.

As for the cabin, it will continue to come in the existing beige and black interior with a well-laid-out dashboard equipped with two larger air-con vents at the centre with the touchscreen infotainment and other in-car controls placed below it. We also expect the cabin to come with new wooden inserts for the dashboard and door panels similar to the new Dzire along with few other tweaks that we'll come to know of once the car is revealed.

Under the hood, the upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz might get the new 1.5-litre petrol engine to replace the existing 1.4-litre motor, while tried and tested 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle From Suzuki) will continue to be on offer. Transmission options will include a 5-Speed manual gearbox as standard on both petrol and diesel options, and maybe even a new automatic unit to replace the existing 4-Speed torque converter, which is only offered with the petrol model. We expect the car to be launched later this year, around the festive season. It's likely that the price won't change by much, which will keep things competitive in the segment

