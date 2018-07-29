2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted Undisguised; Launch Next Month

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will go on sale next month and while the automaker has officially teased the updated model, the car is yet to make its full reveal. However, a new set of spy images have emerged online revealing the Ciaz facelift completely undisguised. The updated model comes with a host of upgrades to the exterior and interior including a comprehensively reworked front, while the cabin is expected to get additional features. The Ciaz facelift comes four years after the sedan first went on sale and hasn't practically received any major upgrade since its launch.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 8.8 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Teased

(The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets a comprehensively restyled front)



With respect to the changes, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets a more angular front as opposed to the chrome-induced styling on the current model. The new Ciaz looks sportier with the wide front grille with a gloss black finished mesh, and a chrome lining at the top and bottom. The new grille integrates into the revised headlamp unit, which comes with new LED daytime running lights and projector lens and possibly LED treatment too. The bumpers has been reworked and gets new chrome surrounds around the fog lamps at the front and rear. At the rear, changes are minimal including a revision to the taillight assembly that now gets LEDs. Advertisement

The spy shots also give a good look at the cabin of the updated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift that now comes with faux wood inlays on the dashboard, while the instrument cluster has been updated too. The touchscreen infotainment system remains the same but is likely to get upgrades, while continuing to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift To Go On Sale Next Month

(The Ciaz facelift gets new faux wood inlays and a revised cluster)

Apart from the aesthetic changes, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will get a new engine option under the hood. This will be the new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 103 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmissions. The new unit replaces the 1.4-litre motor and was first introduced on the new generation Ertiga earlier this year in Indonesia. The 1.3-litre DDiS diesel will continue to serve purpose on the facelifted version.

(Changes to the rear are minimal on the Ciaz facelift)

The Ciaz facelift for India is visibly different from the Chinese-spec version - Suzuki Alivio - which was introduced in China earlier this year. The car has been a frontrunner on sales charts and the updated model is expected to further help the model consolidate its position. However, with competition from the Honda City, Toyota Yaris, Hyundai Verna and the likes, the compact sedan segment battle remains a fierce one. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will go on sale by mid-August in the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.