2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in these images appear to be the mid-spec Delta variant of the car

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has already started reaching dealership stockyard, as revealed by some recently surfaced spy images. The car is slated to be launched in India on August 20 and bookings for the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz have already commenced across India. The Ciaz seen in these images appears to be the mid-spec Delta variant, based on certain aspects like - the car doesn't get LED daytime running lamps, or LED taillamps, and it features a regular 2-DIN audio system.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 8.8 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: All You Need To Know

Visually, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with a host of new styling updates. The top-spec Alpha variant, in particular, will come with new LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, new chrome-accented grille, and restyled LED taillamps. The update Ciaz will also get slightly tweaked alloy wheels and redesigned front and rear bumpers.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with restyled LED taillamps and an updated rear bumper

Cosmetic changes made to the cabin are quite minimal and one of the most notable ones is the new faux wood inserts used for the dashboard and door panels. The air-con vents and the dashboard design remain unchanged but the car now comes with buttons for cruise control on the steering wheel itself. The instrument cluster has also been updated and now there is a colour display for the MID. Judging by the tachometer, this car appears to be the petrol version, and the 'Smart Hybrid' logo confirms that the petrol model will also come with the company SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle From Suzuki) mild-hybrid system.

Advertisement

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's cabin comes with minimal cosmetic changes

Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted Undisguised

In terms of features, the car will come with a Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The top-end model will come with faux leather upholstery, automatic headlamps, rear parking camera, rear defogger and more. On the safety front, the Ciaz facelift will continue to offer dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard, and based on some recently leaked information, the car will also get a speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and front passenger as part of standard offerings.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets an updated instrument cluster with coloured MID

Under the hood, the car will come with a new 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine , while the diesel unit is the same tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS unit, both equipped with an improved version of the SHVS mild hybrid system. This could mean that the Ciaz will also offer improved fuel efficiency figures. Transmission option will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and possibly an optional AMT unit as well for both the petrol and diesel models.

Image Courtesy: Dileep Baria/Facebook via Indian Autos Blog

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.