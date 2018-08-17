New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is slated to be launched in India on August 20, and bookings for the car have already commenced across all Nexa showrooms.

View Photos
The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in these images appear to be the mid-spec Delta variant of the car

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has already started reaching dealership stockyard, as revealed by some recently surfaced spy images. The car is slated to be launched in India on August 20 and bookings for the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz have already commenced across India. The Ciaz seen in these images appears to be the mid-spec Delta variant, based on certain aspects like - the car doesn't get LED daytime running lamps, or LED taillamps, and it features a regular 2-DIN audio system.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

8.8 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: All You Need To Know

Visually, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with a host of new styling updates. The top-spec Alpha variant, in particular, will come with new LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, new chrome-accented grille, and restyled LED taillamps. The update Ciaz will also get slightly tweaked alloy wheels and redesigned front and rear bumpers.

62sjdils

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with restyled LED taillamps and an updated rear bumper

Cosmetic changes made to the cabin are quite minimal and one of the most notable ones is the new faux wood inserts used for the dashboard and door panels. The air-con vents and the dashboard design remain unchanged but the car now comes with buttons for cruise control on the steering wheel itself. The instrument cluster has also been updated and now there is a colour display for the MID. Judging by the tachometer, this car appears to be the petrol version, and the 'Smart Hybrid' logo confirms that the petrol model will also come with the company SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle From Suzuki) mild-hybrid system.

Advertisement
2gsud2dk

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's cabin comes with minimal cosmetic changes

Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted Undisguised

In terms of features, the car will come with a Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The top-end model will come with faux leather upholstery, automatic headlamps, rear parking camera, rear defogger and more. On the safety front, the Ciaz facelift will continue to offer dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard, and based on some recently leaked information, the car will also get a speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and front passenger as part of standard offerings.

nv80rk2k

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets an updated instrument cluster with coloured MID

Under the hood, the car will come with a new 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine , while the diesel unit is the same tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS unit, both equipped with an improved version of the SHVS mild hybrid system. This could mean that the Ciaz will also offer improved fuel efficiency figures. Transmission option will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and possibly an optional AMT unit as well for both the petrol and diesel models.

0 Comments

Image Courtesy: Dileep Baria/Facebook via Indian Autos Blog

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki
Ciaz
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai
Verna
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen
Vento
Fiat Linea
Fiat
Linea
Skoda Rapid
Skoda
Rapid
Nissan Sunny
Nissan
Sunny
Toyota Yaris
Toyota
Yaris
Honda City
Honda
City
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra
Verito
Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat
Linea Classic
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Ciaz Facelift Maruti Suzuki India

Latest News

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: What We Know So Far
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: What We Know So Far
Kroger Rolls Out Driverless Cars For Grocery Deliveries In The US
Kroger Rolls Out Driverless Cars For Grocery Deliveries In The US
Hyundai Tucson Now Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.7 Lakh
Hyundai Tucson Now Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.7 Lakh
Tesla Sues Ontario Over Canceled Electric Vehicle Rebate
Tesla Sues Ontario Over Canceled Electric Vehicle Rebate
South Korea To Ban About 20,000 BMW Vehicles After Engine Fires
South Korea To Ban About 20,000 BMW Vehicles After Engine Fires
2019 Honda Civic: All You Need To Know
2019 Honda Civic: All You Need To Know
Tesla On Track To Make 8,000 Model 3s Per Week
Tesla On Track To Make 8,000 Model 3s Per Week
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
Honda Navi Sales Cross One Lakh Mark
Honda Navi Sales Cross One Lakh Mark
F1: Carlos Sainz To Join McLaren In 2019
F1: Carlos Sainz To Join McLaren In 2019
Mercedes-Benz India Hikes Prices Of Its Cars By Up To 4 Per Cent
Mercedes-Benz India Hikes Prices Of Its Cars By Up To 4 Per Cent
50,000th Tata Nexon Rolled Out From The Ranjangoan Facility
50,000th Tata Nexon Rolled Out From The Ranjangoan Facility
Cricketing Legend Jonty Rhodes Announced As Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Brand Ambassador In India
Cricketing Legend Jonty Rhodes Announced As Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Brand Ambassador In India

Popular Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

88 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

124 Wagon R Cars

Available
Used Wagon R Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

112 Swift DZire Cars

Available
Used Swift DZire Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

24 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alternatives

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 8.76 - 15.19 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 8.04 - 11.2 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 9.56 - 16.29 Lakh *
Nissan Sunny
Nissan Sunny
₹ 7.85 - 10.72 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.85 - 16.29 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.62 - 8.66 Lakh *
Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat Linea Classic
₹ 7.26 - 9.08 Lakh *
View More
Explore Ciaz
×
Explore Now
x
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: What We Know So Far
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: What We Know So Far
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Get Speed Alert System, Seat Belt Reminder As Standard
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2's First Official Design Sketch Released
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2's First Official Design Sketch Released
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities