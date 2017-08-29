2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spied Testing In Spain

The RHD Suzuki Ciaz was spied testing somewhere in Spain

(The side does not sport any changes on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift)

(The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will continue to use the 1.4 petrol and 1.3 diesel engines)

(The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will compete with the new Verna and City in the segment)

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is scheduled to make its way to the Indian market sometime next year and will be sporting a host of cosmetic upgrades and new features to keep it relevant amidst rivals. While we showed you the China-spec Suzuki Ciaz making its public debut last week, spy shots have now emerged online of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the right-hand drive guise. The test mule will be targeted towards different markets including India, Latin America and parts of Asia where the sedan is sold.Going by the spy shots, changes on the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift are specific with major updates to the front and rear. The grille and bumper have been covered in camouflage pointing towards extensive changes. Expect to see a redesigned grille and bumper in place that could be influenced from the China-spec Suzuki Ciaz. The model received a new single frame grille adding a premium touch to the model, but it's too early to say if the Maruti will adopt a similar design language for the Indian version. The side does not get any visible changes, while the rear sports a camouflaged bumper with the tail lights sporting a new pattern. We expect to see a cleaner design language at the rear, keeping up with the executive look on the sedan.While the interior wasn't spied, do not expect major changes to the design. The cabin of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is expected to get new features including auto headlamp on function and auto wipers. The touchscreen system with SmartPlay infotainment system is likely to remain the same but could now come with factory installed Android Auto in India.With respect to engine options, the Suzuki CIaz gets two four-cylinder petrol engines internationally that make 92 bhp and 122 bhp respectively. In India, the sedan is powered by the 1.4-litre K-Series petrol motor tuned for 94 bhp and the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel unit tuned for 89 bhp. Both engines come paired to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the petrol also gets an automatic option. Expect these power units to remain the same on the facelifted model as well, while the diesel will is likely to continue using the mild-hybrid technology. Reports also suggest that Maruti Suzuki could plonk a new 1.5-litre diesel engine under the hood, but there has been no confirmation on the same. That said, the engine is under development and will make it to a host of Maruti cars in the future.The compact sedan space is hot right now with the launch of the new generation Hyundai Verna , which is expected to bring some heat to the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City , the segment's bestselling models at present. The Ciaz also competes against the Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, Nissan Sunny and the likes. The facelifted model then will help Maruti retain its advantage in this space.Spy Image Source: Carwale.com

