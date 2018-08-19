New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: Price Expectation In India

We have told you everything about the upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift and the only thing that's left is the prices, and that's what we will tell you today.

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2018 Ciaz facelift in India on August 20, giving a much needed cosmetic update to the popular sedan. Bookings are also underway at an initial token of ₹ 11,000 to ₹ 21,000 depending on the variant. The Ciaz facelift has been spotted on multiple occasions at dealership yard giving a proper glimpse of the upcoming car and we were also the first one to tell you that the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will come with the 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol motor which will come mated to the brand's mild hybrid SHVS. Moreover, we have also told you everything about the upcoming Ciaz and the only thing that's left is the prices, and that's what we will tell you today.

(2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with restyled LED taillamps and an updated rear bumper)

Also Read: Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Will Get New 1.5-litre Hybrid Petrol Engine

Now, knowing Maruti, the company will price the Ciaz facelift aggressively as it gets ready to take on the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, Honda City and the new Toyota Yaris. The Ciaz will come in the same trims in petrol and diesel- Sigma Petrol, Delta Petrol, Zeta Petrol, Delta Automatic Petrol, Alpha Petrol, Sigma Smart Hybrid, S Petrol, Zeta Automatic Petrol, Delta Smart Hybrid, Alpha Automatic Petrol, Zeta Smart Hybrid, Alpha Smart Hybrid and S Diesel. The price for the older Ciaz starts at ₹ 7.83 lakh for the base tri m and goes up to ₹ 11.62 lakh for the top end diesel trim. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will however, be see a nominal change and will most likely start at ₹ 8 lakh for the base petrol and will go up to ₹ 12 lakh for the top end diesel engine.

(2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets an updated instrument cluster with coloured MID)

Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Bookings Open

Visually, the 2018 Ciaz facelift will come with aggressive front end with new headlamps, a new grille and a new front bumper. The Ciaz also gets redesigned rear bumper and new alloy wheels to go. On the inside, the Ciaz facelift gets an updated dashboard with light wood accents along with a new instrument cluster. The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will also get a touchscreen with inbuilt navigation, Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

(2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz at Stockyard)

Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

0 Comments

At the heart, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will come with a new 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, which will be mated to a mild hybrid SHVS (smart hybrid vehicle system) technology. The diesel version will get the same tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS diesel mill, coupled to the SHVS system. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and, possibly, a 5-speed AMT unit as well, replacing the 4-speed automatic torque converter.

