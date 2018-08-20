2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Features

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is all set to be launched later today and has been in the making for a while now. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was introduced in 2014 and this is the model's first comprehensive upgrade since the launch. While Maruti tried to keep the updated version under wraps till the launch, leaked images and teasers have given us a fair idea of what to expect from the facelifted version. The 2018 Ciaz will come with revised styling, updated interiors, more features and most importantly, the new 1.5-litre petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology.

The new engine will replace the current 1.4-litre petrol, while the 1.3-litre diesel will continue to be on offer. Prices too are expected to be at a slight premium over the current version. With Maruti set to drop the curtain on one of the most popular compact sedans in the country,

Here are the live updates from the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift launch: