2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Bookings Open

Bookings for the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will officially commence from tomorrow, August 10. Customers can now book the car for a token of ₹ 11,000 at any of the 319 Nexa showrooms, across India, or they can e-Book the car via the Nexa website. The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan will come with considerable cosmetic updates and a host new and updated features and equipment. Maruti Suzuki claims that the updated Ciaz will further strengthen the company's position in the A3 premium sedan segment. The car will be officially launched in India on August 20, 2018.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 8.8 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki has also announced that the Ciaz facelift will feature a bold design and an aggressive stance, offering it a slightly more premium road presence. The exteriors updated will include revised LED Projector headlamp with LED daytime running lights, new LED rear combination taillamps, and a set of new machined alloy wheels. The cabin, on the other hand, is said to feature an updated dashboard and host of convenience features that make it a bit more upmarket.

