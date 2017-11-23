2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Caught Testing

The popular selling Mahindra XUV500 is fairly new, having received constant updates but the company has planned an extensive upgrade to the model in 2018. Fresh off the launch of the Scorpio facelift, Mahindra has started testing the 2018 XUV500 and the fully camouflaged test mule was recently caught testing in the South. While we the crossover will get extensive changes to the exterior and interior, the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 will also see upgrades to the engine including a more powerful diesel heart and possibly a petrol one too.

(The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift will continue to be feature loaded)

The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 test mule shows there are cosmetic tweaks in order including changes to the grille, alloy wheels, as well as front and rear bumpers. Expect to see revised headlamp and taillight clusters as well to complement the new look. Expect visual upgrades inside the cabin as well with new upholstery, shades among other changes. The XUV is already loaded on tech and should get a few updates next year.

(Expect cosmetic tweaks on the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift)

The major update though will be under the hood of the Mahindra XUV500 for 2018. As reported earlier, the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine is expected to now generate 170 bhp of power while peak torque will be close to 400 Nm. That's a substantial upgrade over the current 140 bhp and 330 Nm setup. There is also the possibility of a petrol engine joining the line-up this time in India.

(The petrol powered XUV500 was recently unveiled in the UAE)

The XUV was recently unveiled with a petrol heart in the UAE with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder engine tuned for 120 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Given the substantial demand for petrol vehicles, the automaker could introduce the option here with manual and automatic transmissions. The petrol motor will also help the crossover take on newer offerings like the Jeep Compass, Renault Captur and the likes.

The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 could make its debut at the Auto Expo next February, joining a host of offerings that the Indian auto giant will have on display.

