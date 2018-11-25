2018 Mahindra Alturas G4: Variants Explained

The 2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 is finally launched in India and Mahindra has priced it quite aggressively at ₹ 26.95 lakh for the rear-wheel-drive (4x2) G4 2WD variant and ₹ 29.95 lakh for the four-wheel-drive G4 4WD variant, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi. The Alturas is the new flagship model in Mahindra's product line-up in India and is based on the Mahindra owned South Korean carmaker SsangYong's fourth generation Rexton G4. There is not much to differentiate the all new Alturas G4 from the Rexton G4 as Mahindra has just changed the radiator grille along with giving it a new badge.
Mahindra Alturas G4
Under the hood of the 2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 is a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, BSVI ready diesel motor which churns out 178 bhp at 4000 rpm and a heavy 420 Nm of peak torque at 1600 - 2600 rpm. The engine is mated to a seven-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox which has been sourced from Mercedes-Benz. As the nomenclature suggests, the Alturas G4 2WD gets a rear wheel drive transmission while Alturas 4WD gets the four-wheel-drive transmission. Otherwise, all the specifications in both variants are same. Both the variants get double-wishbone with coil spring suspension set-up upfront and five-link suspension with coil springs at the rear. Both are also equipped with ventilated disc-brakes in all the four wheels and ride on 18-inch alloy wheels shod in 255/60 profile tyres.
2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 4WD's cabin gets a Tan & Black colour theme while the 2WD's cabin gets a Black & Grey colour theme,
However, there are some features which are not there in the base variants and are only available in the top-end variant which is ₹ 3.00 lakh more expensive. The detailed list below highlights the important features of the Mahindra Alturas G4.
|Features
|2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 4x2
|2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 4x4
|LED Headlamps
|Projector Headlamps
|HID Headlamps
|Auto Headlamps
|Not Available
|Standard
|LED DRLs
|Standard
|Standard
|LED Fog Lamps
|Halogen Fog Lamps
|Standard (LED Fog Lamps)
|Cornering Lamps
|Not Available
|Standard
|LED Tail Lamps
|Standard
|Standard
|18-Inch Alloy Wheels
|Standard
|Standard
|Door Handle LED Lamps
|Not Available
|Standard
|Electric Sunroof With Anti Pinch
|Not Available
|Standard
|ORVMs (Outer Mirror)
|Electric with turn indicators
|Electric with turn indicators and auto recline function
|Windshield De-icer function
|Standard
|Standard
|Dual Tone Soft Nappa Interior
|Black & Grey
|Tan & Black
|Leather Finish Centre Console
|Black
|Brown
|Illuminated Front Door Scuff Plate
|Not Available
|Standard
|Ambient Lighting
|Not Available
|Standard
|Foot-well LED Lighting
|Not Available
|Standard
|TFT Instrument Display
|3-inch Monochromatic
|7-inch Colour TFT Display
|Powered Driver Seat
|8-Way Electrically adjustable
|8-Way Electrically Adjustable With Memory Function
|Easy Access Mode
|Not Available
|Standard
|Ventilated Seats
|Standard
|Standard
|Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
|Standard
|Standard
|2nd and 3rd Row AC Vents
|Standard
|Standard
|Auto Power Windows
|Front With Auto Function
|All Four With Auto Function
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring
|Standard
|Standard
|Smart Key
|Standard
|Standard
|Start-Stop Button
|Standard
|Standard
|Electronic Parking Brake System
|Standard
|Standard
|Auto Hold Function
|Standard
|Standard
|8-inch Touchscreen With Apple car Play and Android Auto
|Standard
|Standard
|6 Speakers
|Standard
|Standard
|Park Assist
|Rear Parking Sensors
|3D Surround Camera with Front and Rear Park Assist
|Front Rain Sensing Wipers
|Not Available
|Standard
|Intelligent Rear wipers
|Standard
|Standard
|60:40 Split and Tumble Seats
|Not Available
|Standard
|Recline 2nd Row Seats
|Standard
|Standard
|Illuminated Glove Box
|Standard
|Standard
|Tilt & Telescoping Steering Adjust
|Standard
|Standard
|Smart Powered Tailgate
|Not Available
|Standard
|Airbags
|Front Airbags
|9 Airbags
|Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
|Standard
|Standard
|Active Roll Over Protection
|Standard
|Standard
|Hill Assist System
|Standard
|Standard
|Hill Descent Control
|Standard
|Standard
|Brake Assist System
|Standard
|Standard
|Emergency Stop Signal
|Standard
|Standard
|ABS + EBD
|Standard
|Standard
|Crumple Zones
|Standard
|Standard
|ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts
|Standard
|Standard
|Rear Glass Defogger
|Standard
|Standard
