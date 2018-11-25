2018 Mahindra Alturas G4: Variants Explained

The 2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 is finally launched in India and Mahindra has priced it quite aggressively at ₹ 26.95 lakh for the rear-wheel-drive (4x2) G4 2WD variant and ₹ 29.95 lakh for the four-wheel-drive G4 4WD variant, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi. The Alturas is the new flagship model in Mahindra's product line-up in India and is based on the Mahindra owned South Korean carmaker SsangYong's fourth generation Rexton G4. There is not much to differentiate the all new Alturas G4 from the Rexton G4 as Mahindra has just changed the radiator grille along with giving it a new badge.

2018 Mahindra Alturas is based on the fourth-generation SsangYong Rexton. 2018 Mahindra Alturas is based on the fourth-generation SsangYong Rexton.

Under the hood of the 2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 is a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, BSVI ready diesel motor which churns out 178 bhp at 4000 rpm and a heavy 420 Nm of peak torque at 1600 - 2600 rpm. The engine is mated to a seven-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox which has been sourced from Mercedes-Benz. As the nomenclature suggests, the Alturas G4 2WD gets a rear wheel drive transmission while Alturas 4WD gets the four-wheel-drive transmission. Otherwise, all the specifications in both variants are same. Both the variants get double-wishbone with coil spring suspension set-up upfront and five-link suspension with coil springs at the rear. Both are also equipped with ventilated disc-brakes in all the four wheels and ride on 18-inch alloy wheels shod in 255/60 profile tyres.

2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 4WD's cabin gets a Tan & Black colour theme while the 2WD's cabin gets a Black & Grey colour theme,

However, there are some features which are not there in the base variants and are only available in the top-end variant which is ₹ 3.00 lakh more expensive. The detailed list below highlights the important features of the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Features 2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 4x2 2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 4x4 LED Headlamps Projector Headlamps HID Headlamps Auto Headlamps Not Available Standard LED DRLs Standard Standard LED Fog Lamps Halogen Fog Lamps Standard (LED Fog Lamps) Cornering Lamps Not Available Standard LED Tail Lamps Standard Standard 18-Inch Alloy Wheels Standard Standard Door Handle LED Lamps Not Available Standard Electric Sunroof With Anti Pinch Not Available Standard ORVMs (Outer Mirror) Electric with turn indicators Electric with turn indicators and auto recline function Windshield De-icer function Standard Standard Dual Tone Soft Nappa Interior Black & Grey Tan & Black Leather Finish Centre Console Black Brown Illuminated Front Door Scuff Plate Not Available Standard Ambient Lighting Not Available Standard Foot-well LED Lighting Not Available Standard TFT Instrument Display 3-inch Monochromatic 7-inch Colour TFT Display Powered Driver Seat 8-Way Electrically adjustable 8-Way Electrically Adjustable With Memory Function Easy Access Mode Not Available Standard Ventilated Seats Standard Standard Dual Zone Auto Climate Control Standard Standard 2nd and 3rd Row AC Vents Standard Standard Auto Power Windows Front With Auto Function All Four With Auto Function Tyre Pressure Monitoring Standard Standard Smart Key Standard Standard Start-Stop Button Standard Standard Electronic Parking Brake System Standard Standard Auto Hold Function Standard Standard 8-inch Touchscreen With Apple car Play and Android Auto Standard Standard 6 Speakers Standard Standard Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors 3D Surround Camera with Front and Rear Park Assist Front Rain Sensing Wipers Not Available Standard Intelligent Rear wipers Standard Standard 60:40 Split and Tumble Seats Not Available Standard Recline 2nd Row Seats Standard Standard Illuminated Glove Box Standard Standard Tilt & Telescoping Steering Adjust Standard Standard Smart Powered Tailgate Not Available Standard Airbags Front Airbags 9 Airbags Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Standard Standard Active Roll Over Protection Standard Standard Hill Assist System Standard Standard Hill Descent Control Standard Standard Brake Assist System Standard Standard Emergency Stop Signal Standard Standard ABS + EBD Standard Standard Crumple Zones Standard Standard ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts Standard Standard Rear Glass Defogger Standard Standard

