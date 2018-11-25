New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Mahindra Alturas G4: Variants Explained

The 2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 has been launched in two variants and there are some of feature differences between them other than the four wheel drive system.

The 2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 is the new flagship model for Mahindra.

The 2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 is finally launched in India and Mahindra has priced it quite aggressively at ₹ 26.95 lakh for the rear-wheel-drive (4x2) G4 2WD variant and ₹ 29.95 lakh for the four-wheel-drive G4 4WD variant, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi. The Alturas is the new flagship model in Mahindra's product line-up in India and is based on the Mahindra owned South Korean carmaker SsangYong's fourth generation Rexton G4. There is not much to differentiate the all new Alturas G4 from the Rexton G4 as Mahindra has just changed the radiator grille along with giving it a new badge.

Also Read: 2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 26.95 Lakh

4lpr04g42018 Mahindra Alturas is based on the fourth-generation SsangYong Rexton.

Under the hood of the 2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 is a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, BSVI ready diesel motor which churns out 178 bhp at 4000 rpm and a heavy 420 Nm of peak torque at 1600 - 2600 rpm. The engine is mated to a seven-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox which has been sourced from Mercedes-Benz. As the nomenclature suggests, the Alturas G4 2WD gets a rear wheel drive transmission while Alturas 4WD gets the four-wheel-drive transmission. Otherwise, all the specifications in both variants are same. Both the variants get double-wishbone with coil spring suspension set-up upfront and five-link suspension with coil springs at the rear. Both are also equipped with ventilated disc-brakes in all the four wheels and ride on 18-inch alloy wheels shod in 255/60 profile tyres.

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 First Drive Review

5rvh61h8

2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 4WD's cabin gets a Tan & Black colour theme while the 2WD's cabin gets a Black & Grey colour theme,

However, there are some features which are not there in the base variants and are only available in the top-end variant which is ₹ 3.00 lakh more expensive. The detailed list below highlights the important features of the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison

Features 2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 4x2 2018 Mahindra Alturas G4 4x4
LED Headlamps Projector Headlamps HID Headlamps
Auto Headlamps Not Available Standard
LED DRLs Standard Standard
LED Fog Lamps Halogen Fog Lamps Standard (LED Fog Lamps)
Cornering Lamps Not Available Standard
LED Tail Lamps Standard Standard
18-Inch Alloy Wheels Standard Standard
Door Handle LED Lamps Not Available Standard
Electric Sunroof With Anti Pinch Not Available Standard
ORVMs (Outer Mirror) Electric with turn indicators Electric with turn indicators and auto recline function
Windshield De-icer function Standard Standard
Dual Tone Soft Nappa Interior Black & Grey Tan & Black
Leather Finish Centre Console Black Brown
Illuminated Front Door Scuff Plate Not Available Standard
Ambient Lighting Not Available Standard
Foot-well LED Lighting Not Available Standard
TFT Instrument Display 3-inch Monochromatic 7-inch Colour TFT Display
Powered Driver Seat 8-Way Electrically adjustable 8-Way Electrically Adjustable With Memory Function
Easy Access Mode Not Available Standard
Ventilated Seats Standard Standard
Dual Zone Auto Climate Control Standard Standard
2nd and 3rd Row AC Vents Standard Standard
Auto Power Windows Front With Auto Function All Four With Auto Function
Tyre Pressure Monitoring Standard Standard
Smart Key Standard Standard
Start-Stop Button Standard Standard
Electronic Parking Brake System Standard Standard
Auto Hold Function Standard Standard
8-inch Touchscreen With Apple car Play and Android Auto Standard Standard
6 Speakers Standard Standard
Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors 3D Surround Camera with Front and Rear Park Assist
Front Rain Sensing Wipers Not Available Standard
Intelligent Rear wipers Standard Standard
60:40 Split and Tumble Seats Not Available Standard
Recline 2nd Row Seats Standard Standard
Illuminated Glove Box Standard Standard
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Adjust Standard Standard
Smart Powered Tailgate Not Available Standard
Airbags Front Airbags 9 Airbags
Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Standard Standard
Active Roll Over Protection Standard Standard
Hill Assist System Standard Standard
Hill Descent Control Standard Standard
Brake Assist System Standard Standard
Emergency Stop Signal Standard Standard
ABS + EBD Standard Standard
Crumple Zones Standard Standard
ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts Standard Standard
Rear Glass Defogger Standard Standard
Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

2018 Mahindra Alturas G4: Variants Explained
