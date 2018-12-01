2018 L.A. Auto Show: 2020 Mercedes AMG GT Revealed

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the new 2020 AMG GT at the 2018 L.A. Auto Show and the new model has received styling updates along with technological and performance upgrades. The 2020 Mercedes AMG GT will be available in the GT, GT C, GTR and a new top ranging and even more manic GTR Pro trim. However, the 2020 Mercedes AMG GT more mature than manic, especially in the matte grey paintwork it is showcased in. It's still a two-door sports car and the Panamericana grille has also been retained but is more angular at the edges and the headlights have also been re-worked- essentially has been borrowed from the AMG GT 4-door.On the AMG GT C, the rear has been tweaked so minutely that it's hard to differentiate and the only thing which comes quite apparent at the rear is the new tailpipes.

Though the interior layout of thee 2020 Mercedes AMG GT remains identical, there is been a good dose of features update.

The most significant changes are seen in the cockpit. For starters, it gets the new touchpad-based infotainment system and S-Class borrowed supremely wide 12.3-inch digital screen as standard. The new steering wheel too has made way inside this model with two touch-sensitive nubs through which we can control the functions on the instrument cluster and obviously on the 10.3-inch console-mounted screen. Moreover, it gets an AMG specific LCD displays which integrates the controls for the performance and drive modes functions. In the central console, there are colour display buttons and the TFT switches are to adjust things like transmission and chassis settings, exhaust system, start-stop system, and the DRS controls.

The most significant changes at the rear are the new wing spoiler and design of the tailpipe. The most significant changes at the rear are the new wing spoiler and design of the tailpipe. Though the 2020 spec model is a minor update that isn't limited only to cosmetics. The performance of the 2020 Mercedes AMG GT has been improved with the new AMG Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) where the system gels with the with the drive modes two offer different level of settings- Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master. The Basic mode takes care of slippery and comfort drive modes and has the stability control setup at its best. The Advance settings come in the sports drove mode and pro takes care of the sports+ drive modes. But Master does the best to leave the driver uncanny as it shuts down all the electronic nannies and let go the GTR completely insane.

That said, the GT range has a new wild offering- the GTR Pro which even more track focused. It has drawn inspirations from AMG GT3 and GT4 race cars and is equipped with a new coil-over suspension setup which has manually adjustable dampers, adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars and spherical bearings for the rear suspension's lower and upper wishbones.

Moreover, the 2020 Mercedes AMG GTR Pro gets carbon ceramic brakes and model specific bodywork which improves the aerodynamics. There are carbon fibre elements used upfront in the corner winglets while the sizeable front fender limits the front axle lift. Additionally, the modification includes a tweaked rear splitter and a Gurney flap on the carbon-fibre rear spoiler along with carbon fibre roof duck tail and racing stripes in either light green or gray which is only standard on the models in Selenite Gray Mango paint.

The 2020 Mercedes GT retains the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine tuned in different states for all the four variants.

Despite all the additions in the variants and body, it's still a minor upgrade and going by the standards there hasn't been any change mechanically. Under the hood is the same 4.0-litre V8 engine which produces 462 bhp in the standard GT coupe and roadster while 542 bhp in the GT C coupe and roadster. The top ranging GTR and GTR Pro have the same engine to tuned to churn out a whopping 570 bhp.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.