2018 KTM Freeride 250 F Launched

The new KTM Freeride 250 F gets several improvements over previous models including a new engine

Austrian motorcycle brand KTM has launched the new KTM Freeride 250F, with a new 250 cc, DOHC, four-stroke engine and a redesigned chassis. The Freeride range is five years old now, and this is the first time KTM has introduced a four-stroke 250 cc engine. The new bike has a compact and refurbished body which includes a new front mudguard and a new headlight mask. Claiming a reduced weight of just 99 kg, the 2018 KTM Freeride 250 F promises to be a lightweight, fun machine for even the most demanding off-road terrain.

The KTM Freeride 250 F is a motorcycle designed for the sport of off-road motorcycling

The Freeride 250 F is positioned as a beginner's bike for offroad motorcycling and comes kitted out with high-end WP Xplor suspension, high ground clearance and large 21-inch front wheel. It's a pure off-road oriented motorcycle suitable for exploring trails and rugged terrain.

"The KTM Freeride 250 F truly is the ultimate fun machine. Its capabilities are wide and far, thanks to its incredibly agile nature that is further enhanced with the new 250cc 4-stroke engine displacement, which combines all of the assets of previous models into a newly reworked and lighter chassis. With improved handling, the WP Xplor suspension and a smooth, linear power-delivery, we thoroughly have enjoyed putting the new KTM Freeride 250 F through its paces over trials style obstacles, enduro rides, trails and the commute to work during its development for model year 2018.It truly is the perfect all-rounder with the added fun-factor," said Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Marketing, Offroad.

KTM Freeride 250 F comes with a new 250 cc four-stroke engine

The new KTM Freeride 250F is priced in Europe at 7,499 Euros (around ₹ 5.7 lakh). So far, there are no indications of any of the KTM Freeride bikes being launched in India. We feel with increasing spending power and an increased focus on motorcycling for leisure, such a pure off-road oriented bike will certainly have a niche market, and really deserves a place in the world's largest motorcycle market.

