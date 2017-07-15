2018 Kawasaki Z650 Revealed Internationally

The Kawasaki Z650 was launched barely a year ago and in India, it was launched just a few months back. The Z650 is a replacement for the long standing Kawasaki ER-6n. Being a fairly new motorcycle, Kawasaki has not given any significant mechanical upgrades. The company has introduced new colours for the 2018 model which is yellow and a dual-tone colour scheme of black and green which is also offered on the Kawasaki Z900. The new colours will be available for sale in Japan and Europe starting next month.

Kawasaki Z650 5.5 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(2018 Kawasaki Z650)

The Kawasaki Z650 was launched in India at an ex-showroom, Delhi price of ₹ 5.19 lakh, which we believe is good pricing owing to the bike being a CKD (completely knocked down kit) model. The Kawasaki Z650 gets the same 650 cc parallel twin motor seen on the Ninja 650 and the Versys 650. It makes maximum of 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and puts out a 65.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox now comes with a slipper clutch as standard. The company says that the engine has been tuned to offer solid grunt in the low-end and in the mid-range. The Z650 now 41 mm telescopic forks up front and a monoshock adjustable for preload at the rear. As far as brakes are concerned, the Z650 has 300 mm dual discs with two-pot callipers and a 220 mm disc with a single-pot calliper at the rear. ABS of course, is a standard fitment.

There is no news of the new colours making it to India at the moment. But we wouldn't mind seeing a yellow Kawasaki roaming on the streets.