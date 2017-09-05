2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Revealed

Kawasaki has announced the launch of the 2018 range of its hyper sportbike, the Ninja H2. Currently, the Ninja H2 range consists of the H2, the H2 Carbon and the outright mental H2R. While the H2 and the H2 Carbon are road-legal, the H2R has always been deemed too dangerous for the street. There aren't many changes over the 2017 model, except the new colours. The H2R gets a new colour scheme of mirror coated spark black colour along with the matte spark black colour, which lends a two-tone look to the bike. The new colour scheme for the H2R hasn't been revealed yet. There are no mechanical changes that have been announced.

Also Read: Kawasaki Introduces New Colours For 2018

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 range is the first ever range of sportbikes which have a super-charged engine. The motorcycles are powered by a 998 cc 4-cylinder engine that makes close to 207 bhp on the H2 and the H2 Carbon and pumps out 135 Nm of torque. The absolute bonkers H2R makes a total of 305 bhp and an even monstrous 357 bhp with the ram air effect. The torque output for the Ninja H2R is approximately 156 Nm of peak torque.

(2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range)

Any motorcycle making that kind of power needs a bunch of electronic nannies, which the Ninja H2 range gets in abundance. These bikes get corner management function, traction control, launch control mode, Anti-lock brakes (ABS), Engine brake control and a quick-shifter as well.

Kawasaki has started accepting bookings for the 2018 Ninja H2 range. The company says that the bookings will last only till 30 November, 2017. Since the company will be manufacturing limited models of the H2 range, it anticipates all the models to be sold out before the last date mentioned above. The bookings will be made on a first-cum first-serve basis and after a security deposit is based. The H2 bikes will be in available in select markets for a very short period of time.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.