India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has introduced the locally assembled 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 300 with Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) in the country and a more affordable price tag. The 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is priced at ₹ 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the updated model now comes with new graphics and paint options, but more importantly gets the option of ABS. With more locally sourced content going in, the Ninja 300 is now cheaper by ₹ 62,000 than the previous version on sale, and is substantially cheaper by about ₹ 1.71 lakh over the Kawasaki Ninja 400. Globally, the Ninja 400 serves as the replacement to the Ninja 300.

(The Candy Plasma blue and graphics are all-new on the Kawasaki Ninja 300)

Speaking about the updated model, Kawasaki India - Managing Director, Yutaka Yamashita said, "We just started localizing for Ninja 300 ABS as a part of our expansion plan. Initiatives like "Make In India" have also been encouraging factors in increasing localisation. The localization gives us a benefit to set a very competitive price, because of which we can offer many new customers an opportunity to enjoy our product and also start experiencing fun of supersports riding."

He further added, "As per Kawasaki's product portfolio Ninja 300 is entry level sports bike. We have observed that customers start with Ninja 300 and then upgrade to the next class. Therefore, Ninja 300 happens to be our bestselling product in India because of affordable price."

(The Ninja 300 now comes with locally sourced components including MRF tyres and Endurance brakes)

For 2018, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets Ninja 300 is offered in two colour schemes - Lime Green/Ebony and Candy Plasma Blue. The bike features more prominent 'Ninja' branding on the fairing, while other components remains the same. The Ninja ZX-10R inspired dual headlamps remain the same, which despite the age, still looks sharp. With respect to the locally sourced components, the bike now comes with MRF tyres, Endurance brakes, while the ride height is lower by 5 mm. The motorcycle is also slightly heavier by 7 kg than its predecessor with a kerb weight of 179 kg.

(The 2018 Ninja 300 ABS is also heavier by 7 kg over the non-ABS version)

Power on the 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 300 ABS comes from the same 296 cc parallel-twin cylinder, 8 Valve, DOHC engine tuned for 38 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The motor comes paired with a 6-speed transmission. The Ninja 300 also comes with assist and slipper clutch that makes for lighter clutch action and faster gear changes. The bike is underpinned by the high-tensile strength diamond frame, while suspension duties are handled by 37 mm telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 290 mm petal disc brakes up front with dual piston calipers, while the rear gets a 220 mm petal disc brake. Dual-channel ABS is now standard.

Bookings for the updated Kawasaki Ninja 300 ABS are now open and the bike maker is also offering a limited period offer of 3 years and unlimited kilometres warranty for the initial customers. The Ninja 300 is currently the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycle in the country.

The more affordable Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes just two days after the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS were launched. The G 310 R is priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which makes it substantially more expensive considering it as a naked and a single-cylinder offering. The directly competitive Yamaha YZF-R3 that received ABS earlier this year is also more expensive priced at ₹ 3.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

