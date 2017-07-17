India Kawasaki Motor has launched the 2018 Kawasaki KX250F priced at ₹ 7.52 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The KX250F was first launched in the country last year and the 2018 edition introduces a host of improvements including an updated engine with more torque and revised suspension setup, while the chassis is the same. Kawasaki says the improvements bring improved lap times on the KX250F over the 2017 model, while the pricing too has seen a marginal hike of ₹ 38,000. The KX250F still remains a track only bike and cannot be registered to be ridden on the streets.

For the 2018 edition, the dirt bike has seen a plethora of changes to its 249 cc 4-stroke single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The motor gets a new throttle body and fuel injector for increased torque. There's also new fuel pump, new intake boot and camshaft, while the cylinder head is new and gets a revised compression ratio (13.4:1). Also new on the KX250F is the exhaust header with longer and larger piping. The result is a wider power band across the rev range.

The 2018 Kawasaki KX250F uses new Showa 48 mm separate function front forks (SFF Type 2) and the Uni-Trak setup at the rear, both of which offer improved damping performance and ride comfort. The revised settings also help achieve greater precision over braking bumps and corners. The lightweight aluminium perimeter frame continues to remain the same and has been carried over since its comprehensive change in 2017.

2018 Kawasaki KX250F

For those looking at tuning the bike, Kawasaki is offering revised ECU settings on the 2018 KX250F, while there are DFI connectors that make way for three separate engine tuning maps - standard, hard and soft. An optional KX FI calibration kit allows to select up to seven separate engine maps. The new Kawasaki KX250F also comes with the KX Launch Control System that offers precise starts within the first few seconds of releasing the clutch off the start. Lastly, braking performance comes from the 270 mm front petal discs that lend superb control.

The 2018 Kawasaki KX250F will be coming to India via the CBU route and under the new GST regime, attracts an additional one per cent, which explains the marginal increase in its price tag. Targeted at motocross racers, the dirt bike is for the ones who like to get dirty in the mud and is available in a single lime green shade.