2018 Jeep Easter Safari Concepts Teased

There is no doubt that Jeep makes some of the best off-road SUVs on earth. And they are proud of it too! One of the best times and places to see all kinds of Jeep SUVs tackling tough terrain would be the annual Jeep Easter Safari, which is held in Moab, Utah in USA. At Jeep it is a tradition to create hot, sexy, one off concepts which are fully functional and ready to take part in the Easter Safari. This time around too, Jeep has released a couple of teaser images of custom SUVs which we will see at the Easter Safari.

Also Read: New-Generation Jeep Wrangler Unveiled; All You Need To Know

First up is the Orange Wrangler concept, which is based on the new-generation Wrangler that was recently launched in the US. It is an illustration made by automotive designer Chris Pisctelli. The picture gives us a glimpse of high fenders, big, oversized tyres. Jeep had put up some more details in its Instagram story which were a bobbed rear and a Hemi V8 engine as well.

(2018 Jeep Easter Safari Concept) (2018 Jeep Easter Safari Concept)

The second image is also that of a concept based on the new-generation Wrangler. Its design harks back to the old Jeepster Commando model. The concept has a sloping rear, a full-size spare wheel in the rear seating space and two spare fuel tanks strapped to the rear tailgate. And of course, there is a 'Jeepster' badge on the front fender near the door as well. The concept features a two-tone colour on the outside as well, with the roof having a contrast colour.

Both photographs or rather illustrations have a retro flavour to them. We also believe that there will be other concepts as well, based on models such as the Compass, Renegade, Cherokee and so on. Jeep has promised that it will be release the complete set of images and information for all of its Easter Safari concepts next week. So keep watching this space for an update.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.