2018 Isuzu MU-X Vs Old MU-X: Spot The Difference

The 2018 Isuzu MU-X facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 26.34 lakh and it took the Japanese carmaker more than a year to bring the facelifted model to India, after its global debut. This time around, Isuzu has given the new MU-X a fair dose of cosmetic updates, however; majority of those are centred around its face. Mechanically there hasn't been any change except for the fact that the SUV now rides on bigger set of wheels. So what's new on the 2018 Isuzu MU-X facelift?

Exterior:

The facelift has made the new Isuzu MU-X look more butch at the face. Up-front, it gets an even upright grille which is complemented with aggressive looking projector headlamps which also get daytime running lights. While the upper part of the face looks more angular, the lower part retains the edges from the pre-facelift model. The front bumper now hosts a wider air-dam and the fog lamps get darkened chrome eyebrow surrounds. The facelift also brings very subtle changes to the side profile and the SUV as now rides on bigger 18-inch twin-five-spoke alloy wheels compared to the 17-inch available on the previous model. At the rear, the taillamps and the bumper profile have been worked on and it gets a larger roof mounted spoiler now.

Interior:

Similar to the exterior, even the cabin gets minor cosmetic updates and it mostly remains unchanged in terms of overall design and layout. The seats of the 2018 MU-X get quilted pattern upholstery while all the other equipment from the pre-facelift model have been carried forward. The seating layout is for 5+2 (seven seater) and all the three rows get roof mounted air-con vents.

Powertrain:

As mentioned, mechanically the Isuzu MU-X remains the same. Propelling the SUV is the same 3.0-litre diesel motor that churns out 174 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed automatic gearbox as standard. As before, the 2018 Isuzu MU-X is available with two transmission options which are a 4x2 and a 4x4. The four-wheel-drive system is the same Terrain Command system that is equipped with a shift-on-fly-dial which is the 4x4 engager.

Features:

The major addition made to the feature list is in the safety department. The new Isuzu MU-X along with ABS also gets six airbags standard now compared to two which were available on the pre-facelift car. Other features that were already available on the pre-facelift model have been carried forward which include powered driver seat and wing mirrors, 60:40 folding middle row seats with armrest, roof mounted rear AC, a roof mounted touchscreen and engine start-stop button to name a few. Moreover, drive assist features like electronic stability control (ESC), emergency brake assist, hill-start assist (HSA) and electronic brake distribution (EBD) are also standard.

Prices and Variants:

The new Isuzu MU-X as before is available in two variants which are segregated on the basis of the transmission. The MU-X 2WD is priced at ₹ 26.34 and the 4x4 Isuzu MU-X 4WD is priced at ₹ 28.31 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelift has made the 2018 Isuzu MU-X range over Rs 2.00 lakh more expensive than the outgoing car. Earlier, the Isuzu MU-X 2WD was priced at ₹ 23.99 lakh and the the Isuzu MU-X 4WD would cost ₹ 25.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).



