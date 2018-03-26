2018 Isle of Man: Michael Dunlop Signs On John McGuinness

Two of the biggest names in road racing will come together this year as Michael Dunlop's MD Racing has signed on John McGuinness to race in the Monster Energy Supersport races at the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy. Dunlop and McGuinness have 38 wins between the two of them, around the 60 km mountain course. McGuinness will be making a comeback to the TT this year after missing the 2017 event due to injuries sustained at the North West 200. Both McGuinness and Dunlop will ride similar Honda CBR600RR bikes in the four-lap races which will be held on June 4 and June 6.

"I'm excited to be riding Michael's bike at this year's TT. It's started off as a bit of a joke conversation between us both and has developed into him going off and building me a bike. I'm a big fan of Michael both as a rider but also for what he has done in terms of running his own teams and winning races out the back of his van against the factory teams over the years. The Dunlop name means so much to TT fans and as a fan myself, I can't wait to represent that name at this year's event. We've won 38 TT's between us so together we know what needs to be done and I'm sure we will be right at the sharp end," said McGuinness.

Both riders will ride Honda CBR600RRs in the Supersport races

The latest announcement comes on the back of the 45-year-old McGuinness announcing deals with Norton for the Superbike class and Senior TTs and the KMR/IEG Kawasaki team for the Bennetts Lightweight TT. Both racers have an excellent track record in the 600 cc class with Dunlop winning last year's four-lap race on a Yamah YZF-R6, while 23-time winner McGuinness was victorious both in 2005 and 2006 for Yamaha and Honda respectively. McGuinness has ridden for Honda exclusively since 2006, adding further Supersport podiums in 2007, 2008, 2011 and 2013.

"I hadn't ever really planned on building another bike, but when John started talking to me about it, I thought it was a great idea and I couldn't really say no. It's good for me, it's good for my team and no matter who you are, the man has won 23 TT races so there is always going to be something that can be learnt by having him in working alongside you. People don't see him as a 600cc rider, but he's won races and had lots of podium finishes on a 600cc bike and I will give him a bike capable of winning on."

In addition, McGuinness is also expected to participate in the electric TT Zero event, piloting a Mugen Shinden electric superbike. McGuinness holds the second place in the all-time winner's list, after winning the Isle of Man 23 times, a feat only surpassed by the late Joey Dunlop who won the Isle of Man a record 26 times. Michael Dunlop is Joey Dunlop's nephew.

