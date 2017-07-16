2018 Indian Scout Bobber Launched

Indian Motorcycle has just launched the new Indian Scout Bobber, the latest addition to the Indian Scout family. Technically, there are only minor changes and the Scout Bobber gets more aggressive, and the changes are purely aesthetic. The bike gets knobby tyres, chopped fenders, a molded leather seat and a muscular, stripped down look. The Scout Bobber will be available in the US from September, and is expected to be launched in India as well, with a slight premium over the Indian Scout's ₹ 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) price.

(Indian Scout Bobber)

Stripped down and blacked out, the Scout Bobber lends a minimalistic approach to aggressive street style. The badge on the fuel tank is all-new with bold block letters, the headlight gets a little shroud, and there are new engine covers, and smaller bar-end mirrors to give the bike more of a stripped down look. The original Scout's handlebar has been swapped for a new tracker-style handlebar and the footpeg position has been changed to make it tighter to make for a more streamlined riding profile. The Scout Bobber is available in the choice of five shades - Bronze Smoke, Indian Motorcycle Red, Star Silver Smoke, Thunder Black, and Thunder Black Smoke.

The engine, gearing and brakes all remain the same, but the riding position and suspension has been modified somewhat to give the Scout Bobber a different riding feel. The Scout Bobber is powered by the same 1131 cc, v-twin engine with peak power of 100 bhp and 97.7 Nm of torque and with a six-speed transmission. There's no word yet of when the bike will be launched in India, but considering the response Indian bikes are getting in India, we won't be surprised to see the bike in Indian Motorcycle's India line-up before the end of the year.