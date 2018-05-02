Indian Motorcycle has launched the 2018 Roadmaster Elite at a price of ₹ 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The Indian Roadmaster Elite made its debut last year and Indian will manufactured only 300 units globally. Only two units of the Roadmaster Elite have been allotted for India specifically and both have been sold. The Indian Roadmaster Elite could be called a variant of the standard Roadmaster but it does get a few different features as well. The Roadmaster Elite gets a lovely dual-tone paint job in black and cobalt blue shades. Indian says that each unit will be hand painted and the process takes up to 30 hours to complete. The highlight though, is the 23-karat gold leaf badge on the fuel tank, which adds whole lot of glitz to the bike and of course, makes it kind of special too.

(Indian Roadmaster Elite)

The 2018 Indian Roadmaster also gets a long list of features as well. The biggest draw is the 7-inch touchscreen system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. There is cruise control and navigation on offer along with a 300-watt audio system to keep you entertained on long rides. The Ride Command infotainment system ensures to make the information available to the rider at all times.

(Indian Roadmaster Elite gets 23 karat gold leaf badging on the fuel tank) (Indian Roadmaster Elite gets 23 karat gold leaf badging on the fuel tank)

Being a premium cruiser, the Indian Roadmaster Elite has been designed to maximise comfort, which starts with the bike getting armrests for the pillion rider, billet aluminum floorboards and a premium touring console along with pinnacle mirrors. The windscreen on the motorcycle is adjustable and the seats are heated too. Hardcore touring enthusiasts will appreciate the waterproof panniers and the top box with the total luggage capacity of 140 litres.

Power on the Indian Roadmaster Elite comes from the 1811 cc V-Twin Thunder Stroke engine tuned to produce 150 Nm of peak torque from as low as 2,900 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. Suspension duties include telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at rear, while braking duties are handled by dual 300 mm discs up front and a single 300 mm disc at the rear. ABS is offered as standard.

(Indian Roadmaster Elite Ride Command System) (Indian Roadmaster Elite Ride Command System)

Globally, the Indian Roadmaster takes on the Harley-Davidson CVO as a full-sized cruiser, which is also sold in India.

