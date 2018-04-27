2018 Indian Roadmaster Elite Launch Details Revealed

Indian Motorcycle is all set to unveil and launch the Roadmaster Elite in India on 2 May, 2018. Indian Motorcycle India had teased the launch of the Roadmaster Elite almost 3 months ago in January 2018. First showcased last year, the Roadmaster Elite is sheer luxury on two-wheels. Why we say so is that not only the motorcycle is luxuriously appointed but also gets 23 karat gold leaf badging on the fuel tank and lower engine covers. Also, Indian will manufacture only 300 units of the Roadmaster Elite, of which only one unit has been allotted for sale in India and it has already been sold. The biggest visual differentiator with regards to the standard Roadmaster is the two-tone custom inspired blue paintjob.

(Indian Roadmaster Elite) (Indian Roadmaster Elite)

Also Read: Indian Roadmaster Teased; Launch Soon

The Roadmaster Elite gets full LED lighting along with Indian's Ride Command system which offers Bluetooth connectivity, USB port and a 300 watt speaker system. Other convenience features include passenger armrests, floorboards for rider and passenger, electrically adjustable windshield and heated seats and grips. Anti-lock brakes, cruise control and navigation will be offered as standard fitments. Indian will also offer panniers as standard, which are lockable.

The Indian Roadmaster Elite will have the same engine as the regular Roadmaster, which is the 1,811 cc Thunder-stroke V-twin engine that makes 139 Nm of peak torque. Indian does not reveal the power figures of its motorcycles. The Roadmaster Elite tips the scales at 433 kg which is the wet weight. The standard Roadmaster is priced at ₹ 40 lakh (ex-showroom) so we can expect the Roadmaster Elite to be priced well over that. We expect the price of the Roadmaster Elite to be somewhere to be around ₹ 50 lakh.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.