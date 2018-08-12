2018 Indian Chieftain Elite Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 38 Lakh

Introducing a new top-of-the-line model in the Chieftain range, Indian Motorcycle has launched the new Chieftain Elite priced at ₹ 38 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Indian Chieftain Elite features special upgrades over the standard version including a bespoke paint job, additional equipment, custom leather seats and lots more. The Indian Chieftain Elite was announced last year and only 350 units of the luxury cruiser will be produced globally. This is Indian's second limited edition motorcycle making its way to India after the Roadmaster Elite was introduced earlier this year priced at ₹ 48 lakh (ex-showroom).

(The bikes are hand-painted at Indian Motorcycle's custom paint shop)

The 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite gets a new paint scheme called Black Hills Silver and features marble accenting. The marbling process in the paint ensures that no two Chieftain Elite look the same. The bespoke paintwork takes 25 hours to complete, according to the manufacturer. In addition, the cruiser also comes with Indian's Ride Command Infotainment system that is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and a 200-watt premium audio system. The bike also gets custom stitched leather seats and Aluminium floorboards, completing the look on the motorcycle.

(The Limited Edition Chieftain Elite comes with a touch screen 7-inch display)

Power on the 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite comes from the same 1811 cc Thunderstroke 111 V-twin engine that is also seen on the standard Chieftain range. The motor has been tuned to offer 161.6 Nm of peak torque at 3000 rpm on the Chieftain Elite, which is 11.6 Nm more than the standard model. The bike carries over all other components from the standard range including the 119 mm telescopic front forks, and a 114 mm monoshock suspension setup at the rear.

Braking comes from the same twin 300 mm discs at the front and a single 300 mm disc brake at the rear. The 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tyres are wrapped in rubber from Dunlop. The kerb weight stands at a hefty 388 kg on the Chieftain Elite.

The Indian Chieftain Elite brings exclusivity to its owner, much like what the Roadmaster Elite was all about. The cruiser locks horns against the Harley-Davidson Street Glide and the Honda Gold Wing in the segment.

