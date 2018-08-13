2018 Independence Day: Top Made-In-India Cars That Are Exported Overseas

The Indian auto industry has grown quite vastly in the last few years, and more and more global brands have started venturing into our market. Amidst auto brands like Kia Motors and MG Motor, which are gearing up to commence India operations, others have established their presence here, and have already started exporting Indian-made models to global markets. In fact, brands like Suzuki, Jeep, Ford, and Hyundai, among others, have turned India into an export hub for some of their globally-renowned offerings. With the 2018 Independence Day just around the corner, we list down some of the top India-made cars that are exported from India.

Here Are Top India-Made Cars and SUV Sold In Global Markets:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is exported to global markets like Japan, Indonesia and Europe

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, globally sold as Suzuki Baleno, is one of the few India-made models that are exported to their home markets. The five-door hatchback is manufactured exclusively in India, by Maruti Suzuki, at the company's Sanand plant, and is exported to global markets like Asia (Japan and Indonesia) and Europe. The Baleno is built on a newly developed platform, that features a powertrain range of three options for the international markets - 1.0 l Boosterjet three-cylinder petrol engine, 1.2-litre four-cylinder Dualjet petrol engine with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) and a regular 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine. In India, however, the car is sold with a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine and a 1.3-litre DDIS diesel engine. The car comes with four transmission options - 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT, 6-Speed AT, and CVT automatic transmission.

Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport is exported to markets like - South Africa, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia

Although the Ford EcoSport SUV was originally developed for the Brazilian market, India was one of the few new markets to manufacture the second-generation EcoSport, the model that is widely known today. The EcoSport is manufactured in India at Ford's Chennai plant and the initial export units were sent to the European market, in 2013. By 2015, the Ford EcoSport was being exported to markets like - South Africa, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia, and by 2017 the India-made SUV entered the United States, the brand's home market. In India, the EcoSport is currently available in three engine options - the new 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine from the dragon family, the tired and tested 1.5-litre diesel engine and award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine.

Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass United Kingdom, Australia, Brunei, Japan and Thailand Advertisement

The Jeep Compass is clearly the most popular offering from the Fiat Chrysler-owned American SUV manufacturer in India. Launched in early 2017, the Compass was the first Jeep model to be locally manufactured in India at the company's Ranjangaon plant. However, right at the time of the lunch, the company had announced that India will also become the export hub for all right-hand-drive (RHD) markets for the Jeep Compass. Jeep currently exports the made-in-India Compass to RHD markets like - United Kingdom, Australia, Brunei, Japan and Thailand. The India-spec model is available with two engine options - a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged MultiAir petrol and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged MultiJet diesel engine.

Ford Figo

The export-spec Ford Figo is manufactured at the company's Sanand Plant

The Ford Figo is also exclusively manufactured in India like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The first-generation Figo was manufactured at the company Chennai plant, whereas the second-gen model is produced at the company new Sanand manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Ford India exports the Figo hatchback to markets like - South Africa, Mexico, Middle East, and Europe. The second-generation Ford Figo is available in three engine options, a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre petrol, and the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed dual clutch transmission.

Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna is exported to global markets like - South Africa, Latin America, and Middle-East

Hyundai India is the largest exporter of passenger vehicles in the country and the Verna has been one of the carmaker's top-models that are exported from here. The Hyundai Verna, which is right now in its fifth generation, is produced in India at the company Chennai manufacturing facility. The sedan is exported to global markets like - South Africa, Latin America, and last year, the carmaker also added Middle-East to the list of Verna's export markets. The Hyundai Verna is available on four engine options - 1.4-litre petrol, 1.6-litre petrol, 1.4-litre diesel, and the top-spec 1.6-litre diesel. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.