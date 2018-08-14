2018 Independence Day: Top Luxury Cars That Are Made In India

The premium and luxury car market in India has come a long way in the last few years. Today customers have a wide variety of options in the luxury car space that are more affordable, compared to a few years ago. One of the main reasons for this change is because a lot of these premium and luxury car manufacturers have now set up a strong base in India and are producing (assembling) the cars locally, allowing them to offer considerable price cuts. With the growing number of India-made luxury cars, now more and more customers are looking to upgrade to the premium space, and we can say that the amount of luxury car buyers has surely increased across different segments. As the 2018 Independence Day approaches we take a look at some of the top luxury and premium cars that are Made-In-India.

Here Are Top Made-In-India Luxury and Premium Cars:

Audi Q5

(The second-gen Audi Q5 was launched in India in January 2018)

Audi India, which started its India operations in 2007, has been currently offering a range of cars that are locally assembled, and the Q5 SUV is one among them. The Audi Q5 is clearly one of the most popular offerings from the Ingolstadt-based carmaker in India and is currently assembled its sister brand Skoda India's Aurangabad manufacturing facility. The second-generation Audi Q5 was launched in India early this year in January 2018, and the SUV is available in both petrol and diesel formats. The current-gen model is based on the MLB Evo platform and mimics the design of the larger Q7, featuring some distinguishing characteristics like - the single-frame grille, LED headlamps, LED taillamps, and larger 5-spoke alloy wheels. The SUV gets a well-equipped cabin with Audi's virtual cockpit, wireless charging, smart interior, and more. The new Audi Q5 is powered by a 187 bhp 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine paired with a 7-speed S tronic automatic transmission, and a 248 bhp 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

Price: ₹ 55.27 lakh to ₹ 59.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

BMW 5 Series

(BMW 5 Series was launched in India in June last year)

The BMW 5 Series has been one of the top choices in the premium executive sedan space, in India. The new-generation model of the car was launched in India in June last year and the car is produced or assembled at the company's manufacturing facility in Chennai. The current-gen BMW 5 Series is based on the new Cluster Architecture a.k.a. CLAR platform, which also underpins the current-gen BMW 7 Series. The latest-gen model has grown considerably in size, while the wheelbase too is much liberal at 2970 mm. The automaker has freed up more legroom at the rear and the car certainly feels a lot more spacious inside and out. More importantly, the new 5 Series is sportier to drive than its older model and that will certainly attract a lot of young buyers to the car. The comes in three engine options - a 187 bhp 2.0-litre diesel, a 261 bhp 3-litre diesel and the top-of-the-line 249 bhp 2-litre petrol.

Price: ₹ 52 lakh to ₹ 66.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Jaguar XE

(The Jaguar XE is the most affordable sedan from the British luxury carmaker)

The Jaguar XE is the most affordable sedan from the Tata Motors-owned British luxury carmaker and it's assembled at the company manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The XE was launched in India at the 2016 Auto Expo and over the last two years, the carmaker has updated both the petrol and a diesel engine of the car with its new, more efficient Ingenium engines. The styling has been highly appreciated for the bold front fascia inspired by the larger XF and XJ saloons, while the rear gets the extremely beautiful F-Type inspired tail lights. The petrol version of the car is powered by a 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol motor offered in both 197 bhp and 247 bhp, while the diesel model gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel which also comes in two states of tune - 160 bhp and 177 bhp.

Price: Starts at ₹ 39.73 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

(The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the flagship model in the Stuttgart-based carmaker's line up)

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the flagship model in the Stuttgart-based carmaker's line up and the car is produced at the Chakan facility in Pune which is the only plant outside of Europe that produces the S-Class. The new S-Class 350 d is India's first 'BS VI compliant- Made in India, for India', vehicle with a diesel engine that meets BS VI emission norms. The S-Class facelift also comes with the latest generation of radar-based driving assistance systems that reduce the risk of accidents and enhance the protection of occupants as well as other road users. The OM 656 engine used in the S 350 d is the most powerful passenger car diesel engine designed by Mercedes-Benz India; the inline-six cylinder motor delivers an output of 282 bhp and develops 600 Nm of peak torque. The S 450 petrol as well and thanks to twin turbocharging and intercooling, puts out 362 bhp and offers 500 Nm of peak torque.

Price: ₹ 1.33 crore to ₹ 1.37 crore (all prices ex-showroom India)

Volvo XC90

(Volvo rolled out its locally assembled XC90 flagship SUV in India last year in October 2017)

Volvo rolled out its locally assembled XC90 flagship SUV in India last year in October 2017. The assembly operations are located near Bengaluru and focus on models based on Volvo's SPA modular vehicle architecture. The XC90 sports the face of Volvo's new design direction, with an impressive grille that houses the iron mark, and the striking all-LED headlights with Thor's Hammer LED daytime running lights. Inside the XC90 gets a fresh and roomy cabin. Volvo has done away with all the buttons and now the central console has only 8 of them. The home screen is horizontally divided into four zones: Navigation, Music, Phone and Sound Experience. Each of these tabs can be expanded by simply touching it. Under the hood, the XC90 comes powered by the 2.0-litre, 4 Cylinder diesel engine that makes 235 bhp and a whopping 480 Nm torque and is mated to an 8-Speed automatic gearbox, and comes with AWD.

Price: ₹ 77.41 lakh to ₹ 96.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

