2018 Independence Day: Cars That Are Specially Made For The Indian Market

The Indian car segment has grown a lot in the last decade or so, and now customers have a host of options based on various factors like body types, features, fuel economy, and engine performance. Both home-grown, as well as global car manufacturers, have been working on improving their product portfolio, with the growing demand of the average Indian consumer. In fact, a host of the popular cars and SUVs in the country have been specifically designed and developed for the Indian market and, on the 72nd Independence Day, we take a look at some of these top India-specific cars.

Here Are The Top Cars Specially Made For The Indian Market:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the first cars from the Indo-Japanese automaker to be developed specially for the Indian market. Known as the Swift Dzire up until last year, the Dzire sedan, which was launched in 2008, was introduced in order to offer a sedan-like car in a smaller package. While the first-generation model was 4,160 mm long, with the second-gen model Maruti Suzuki converted it into a sub-4-meter sedan in order to get the tax benefits. The current-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is based on an all-new Heartect platform, making it lighter, more rigid and the car is also more stylish and well equipped.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire look a lot more stylish and premium

Offering features like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, sporty alloy wheels and a smart-looking interior, the Dzire is right now one of the best offerings in its space. The car also features a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while safety features like dual airbags and ABS with EBD come as standard offerings. The car is powered by the tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines, which are offered with the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AGS automated manual transmission (AMT) system.

Volkswagen Ameo

The Volkswagen Ameo is the first German car that has been designed and developed specifically for the Indian market. The car comes with the highest percentage of localization compared to other Volkswagen cars sold in India and is manufactured at the company's Chakan facility itself. The Ameo is also the first sub-4-metre sedan from the automaker and right now the cheapest sedan from the German automaker in India. The car is based on the Polo hatchback and comes with similar design and styling while some of its visual cues have been borrowed from the bigger Vento sedan.

Volkswagen Ameo gets the highest percentage of localization compared to any other VW cars

The Volkswagen Ameo also comes loaded with a touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink tech, a well-appointed cabin, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and more. On the safety front, the car comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and parking sensors as standard. The engine options include a 1.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor, while mated to a 5-speed manual and an options DSG automatic transmission.

Honda Amaze

Like the Dzire, the Honda Amaze too is based on a hatchback model, which is the Brio. The first-gen model, which was launched in India in 2013, was manufactured both in India as well as in Thailand, however, the second-gen Honda Amaze, which was launched in India early this year, is right now only manufactured in India. At the time of the launch, Honda said that India is the first market to get the new Honda Amaze, and the car has been doing considerably good numbers.

New Honda Amaze looks nicer, drives better and offers more

The second-gen Honda Amaze is based on a new platform and employs an all-new design language. While the car does miss out on the likes of LED headlamps or even projector headlamps, which are pretty common even in entry-level cars, the Amaze does get alloy wheels, a smart cabin and a new touchscreen infotainment system. The Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor and both get the option of both a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission.

Ford Freestyle

The new Ford Freestyle is based on the company's popular hatchback Figo

The Ford Freestyle is the newest member to join the company's Indian line-up and also the first crossover from the American carmaker. The new Freestyle is based on the company's popular hatchback Figo and is manufactured at the company's Sanand manufacturing plant, in Gujarat. The car is equipped with smart features like a dash-top touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the company's SYNC3 connectivity system on offer. The Freestyle also gets reverse parking system, dual airbags and ABS as standard and is powered by an all-new 1.2-litre petrol engine and the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel motor mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Jeep Compass

Although the Jeep Compass brand has been present in the US for a while now, the new-gen model that was launched last year essentially an all-new model. It's an important model for the Indian market as it's the volume-churner, compared to other heavily priced Jeep models, which are CBU units. The Compass is also the first Jeep model to be locally manufactured in India, at the company's Ranjangaon plant, and India was to the first country to get the right-hand-drive (RHD) version of the SUV. In fact, India is the export hub for all RHD markets for the Jeep Compass and is exported to countries like - United Kingdom, Australia, Brunei, Japan and Thailand.

The Jeep compass was also the first model from the company to be locally manufactured in India

The Jeep Compass borrows its styling cues from the company's flagship Grand Cherokee SUV and featuring the signature SUV design of the American SUV maker. The India-spec model comes with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, and sporty alloys among others. The SUV comes with a well-equipped cabin with premium quality interior, touchscreen infotainment system, electronic parking assist and more. The SUV is available with two engine options - a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged MultiAir petrol and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged MultiJet diesel engine.

