New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Independence Day: Cars That Are Specially Made For The Indian Market

Several manufacturers have been bringing in cars and SUVs that have been specifically designed and developed for the Indian market. Today, on the 72nd Independence Day, we take a look at some of these top India-specific cars.

View Photos
Both home-grown, as well as global car manufacturers, have been working India-specific cars and SUVs

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire was developed specially for the Indian market
  • The Volkswagen Ameo is the first German car to be made for India
  • The Compass is the first Jeep model to be manufactured in India

The Indian car segment has grown a lot in the last decade or so, and now customers have a host of options based on various factors like body types, features, fuel economy, and engine performance. Both home-grown, as well as global car manufacturers, have been working on improving their product portfolio, with the growing demand of the average Indian consumer. In fact, a host of the popular cars and SUVs in the country have been specifically designed and developed for the Indian market and, on the 72nd Independence Day, we take a look at some of these top India-specific cars.

Here Are The Top Cars Specially Made For The Indian Market:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the first cars from the Indo-Japanese automaker to be developed specially for the Indian market. Known as the Swift Dzire up until last year, the Dzire sedan, which was launched in 2008, was introduced in order to offer a sedan-like car in a smaller package. While the first-generation model was 4,160 mm long, with the second-gen model Maruti Suzuki converted it into a sub-4-meter sedan in order to get the tax benefits. The current-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is based on an all-new Heartect platform, making it lighter, more rigid and the car is also more stylish and well equipped.

maruti suzuki dzire styling

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire look a lot more stylish and premium

Offering features like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, sporty alloy wheels and a smart-looking interior, the Dzire is right now one of the best offerings in its space. The car also features a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while safety features like dual airbags and ABS with EBD come as standard offerings. The car is powered by the tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines, which are offered with the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AGS automated manual transmission (AMT) system.

Volkswagen Ameo

The Volkswagen Ameo is the first German car that has been designed and developed specifically for the Indian market. The car comes with the highest percentage of localization compared to other Volkswagen cars sold in India and is manufactured at the company's Chakan facility itself. The Ameo is also the first sub-4-metre sedan from the automaker and right now the cheapest sedan from the German automaker in India. The car is based on the Polo hatchback and comes with similar design and styling while some of its visual cues have been borrowed from the bigger Vento sedan.

vw ameo jury

Volkswagen Ameo gets the highest percentage of localization compared to any other VW cars

The Volkswagen Ameo also comes loaded with a touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink tech, a well-appointed cabin, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and more. On the safety front, the car comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and parking sensors as standard. The engine options include a 1.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor, while mated to a 5-speed manual and an options DSG automatic transmission.

Honda Amaze

Like the Dzire, the Honda Amaze too is based on a hatchback model, which is the Brio. The first-gen model, which was launched in India in 2013, was manufactured both in India as well as in Thailand, however, the second-gen Honda Amaze, which was launched in India early this year, is right now only manufactured in India. At the time of the launch, Honda said that India is the first market to get the new Honda Amaze, and the car has been doing considerably good numbers.

Advertisement
new honda amaze

New Honda Amaze looks nicer, drives better and offers more

The second-gen Honda Amaze is based on a new platform and employs an all-new design language. While the car does miss out on the likes of LED headlamps or even projector headlamps, which are pretty common even in entry-level cars, the Amaze does get alloy wheels, a smart cabin and a new touchscreen infotainment system. The Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor and both get the option of both a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission.

Ford Freestyle

ford freestyle diesel review

The new Ford Freestyle is based on the company's popular hatchback Figo

The Ford Freestyle is the newest member to join the company's Indian line-up and also the first crossover from the American carmaker. The new Freestyle is based on the company's popular hatchback Figo and is manufactured at the company's Sanand manufacturing plant, in Gujarat. The car is equipped with smart features like a dash-top touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the company's SYNC3 connectivity system on offer. The Freestyle also gets reverse parking system, dual airbags and ABS as standard and is powered by an all-new 1.2-litre petrol engine and the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel motor mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Jeep Compass

Although the Jeep Compass brand has been present in the US for a while now, the new-gen model that was launched last year essentially an all-new model. It's an important model for the Indian market as it's the volume-churner, compared to other heavily priced Jeep models, which are CBU units. The Compass is also the first Jeep model to be locally manufactured in India, at the company's Ranjangaon plant, and India was to the first country to get the right-hand-drive (RHD) version of the SUV. In fact, India is the export hub for all RHD markets for the Jeep Compass and is exported to countries like - United Kingdom, Australia, Brunei, Japan and Thailand.

jeep compass review

The Jeep compass was also the first model from the company to be locally manufactured in India

0 Comments

The Jeep Compass borrows its styling cues from the company's flagship Grand Cherokee SUV and featuring the signature SUV design of the American SUV maker. The India-spec model comes with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, and sporty alloys among others. The SUV comes with a well-equipped cabin with premium quality interior, touchscreen infotainment system, electronic parking assist and more. The SUV is available with two engine options - a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged MultiAir petrol and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged MultiJet diesel engine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Indepence Day 2018 2018 Independence Day cars in India

Latest News

2018 Independence Day: Cars That Are Specially Made For The Indian Market
2018 Independence Day: Cars That Are Specially Made For The Indian Market
2018 Independence Day: Best Two-Wheeler Ad Slogans
2018 Independence Day: Best Two-Wheeler Ad Slogans
F1: Fernando Alonso Announces Retirement From Formula 1 World Championship
F1: Fernando Alonso Announces Retirement From Formula 1 World Championship
2018 Independence Day: Top Indian Two-Wheeler Brands
2018 Independence Day: Top Indian Two-Wheeler Brands
Mercedes-Benz Starts All-Women Mechatronics Course In India
Mercedes-Benz Starts All-Women Mechatronics Course In India
2018 Independence Day: Car Makers That Never Came To India
2018 Independence Day: Car Makers That Never Came To India
2018 Independence Day: Top Automobiles Based Bollywood Movies
2018 Independence Day: Top Automobiles Based Bollywood Movies
Shahan Ali Mohsin To Represent India In IAME International Final At Le Mans
Shahan Ali Mohsin To Represent India In IAME International Final At Le Mans
Gujarat Police Fines Loveratri Actors Warina And Aayush For
Gujarat Police Fines Loveratri Actors Warina And Aayush For "Riding Without A Helmet"
2018 Independence Day: Top 5 Discounts On Cars
2018 Independence Day: Top 5 Discounts On Cars
Benelli Leoncino: What We Know So Far
Benelli Leoncino: What We Know So Far
Datsun GO Facelift Spotted Testing In India
Datsun GO Facelift Spotted Testing In India
Exclusive: TVS To Launch All-New 110 cc Motorcycle
Exclusive: TVS To Launch All-New 110 cc Motorcycle
Musk Confirms Saudi Sovereign Fund Wants To Pull Tesla Off Market
Musk Confirms Saudi Sovereign Fund Wants To Pull Tesla Off Market
Former Audi CEO Stadler's Request To Be Freed From Custody Rejected
Former Audi CEO Stadler's Request To Be Freed From Custody Rejected

Latest Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 36.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.8
MINI 5 door

MINI 5 door

₹ 38.92 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

89 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

19 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

75 Santro Xing Cars

Available
Used Santro Xing Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

28 Scorpio Cars

Available
Used Scorpio Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.66 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Car Models

New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.83 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.78 - 4.15 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.27 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.07 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities