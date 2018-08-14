New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Independence Day: Top Automobiles Based Bollywood Movies

On occasion of the 72nd Independence Day, we list out some of the famous automobiles based movies in Bollywood.

Bollywood has had nice automobile based movies over the years

  • The 'Dhoom' movie series has been very successful in India
  • 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' is a proper comic caper
  • 'Ferrari Ki Sawaari' features a 2011 Ferrari 360 Modena

Automobiles and Bollywood have had the longest relationship. Ever since Bollywood's journey started in 1931 with Alam Ara, we have seen numerous movies where automobiles have played an important role in many movies. From the vintage Ford Model A in 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi' to the exotic sportbikes that were the mainstay of the 'Dhoom' movies series, we have had some memorable movies where the car or the bike was as important as the protagonist himself/herself. As we move into yet another 'independent' year, we list out some of the famous movies where automobiles had an important role to play.

Dhoom Movie Franchise

ki71rvo(Dhoom has been a very successful movie franchise over the years)

Think of high octane action on motorcycles and the first Indian movie that comes to your mind is the 'Dhoom' movie series where a cop is seen chasing bad guys with fast sportbikes over the three movies in the franchise. The first 'Dhoom' movie had the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa and the Suzuki GSX-R600 as the bikes which were ridden by the bad guys. The Suzuki Bandit 1200 was the choice of the good guys played by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. The second Dhoom movie had Hrithik Roshan playing the villain and was seen riding the GSX-R1000 while Abhishek Bachchan rode the Suzuki GSR 600. The third and the final Dhoom movie had Aamir Khan as the antagonist and was seen riding the muscular BMW K 1300 R while Uday Chopra had the BMW S 1000 RR as his ride. Fast-paced chase sequences, slick editing and a lot of special effects, the Dhoom movie franchise was one of the most iconic automobile-based movies to have come out of Bollywood.

Tarzan: The Wonder Car

ihbmvq6c(Not the best storyline, but it did decently at the box office)

Yep, we had to go there! Sure, the movie wasn't a smashing success but it was DC Design at its best, creating a brand new sportscar for a movie. 'Tarzan' was a car built by the hero at his home garage and somehow it gets supernatural powers which enable it to heal itself, drive itself (yeah, India cracked autonomous driving 15 years ago before it was a thing) and even protect the occupants from crashes and bullets. Not the best storyline but hey, it was decent writing at least. Plus, the Tarzan was actually a half-decent looking car from DC Design too.

Mere Dad Ki Maruti-Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

r5kvvh44(This movie was a proper comic caper)

This is the latest movie in this list, having released a few years ago in 2013. The story revolves around a Punjabi family based in Chandigarh which recently bought a new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and how things go hilariously wrong when the hero's plan to show off and woo his girl goes fail miserably. This one is a comic caper which will have you in stitches throughout the movie.

Ferrari Ki Sawaari

nauqd8kk(The Ferrari featured in this movie is a lovely 2011 360 Modena model)
Yet another comedy movie, Ferrari Ki Sawari is a 2012 movie, where the protagonist borrows legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar's sexy 2011 Ferrari 360 Modena (which is now owned by a Surat-based businessman) for a day in order to keep his son happy. The 360 Modena is shown extensively and plays an important role in the movie as well. Actors Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani give a decent performance and keep you laughing all throughout.

