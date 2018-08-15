New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Independence Day: Top 5 Patriotic Driving Holiday Destinations

India's independence was a hard-fought one! On the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day, we list out five driving holiday destinations which not only are scenic but will also bring out the patriot in you.

Here is our pick of some of the best patriotic driving holidays

Highlights

  • India has lots of beautiful driving holiday destinations
  • Be it mountains or deserts, there is something for everyone
  • This Independence Day, you can head to these lovely driving destinations

15th August, 1947! It has been 72 years since India gained her independence from the British and since then, our country has come a long way. We are growing slowly but surely in terms of industrialisation, military might, economic reforms and much more. And along the way there have been numerous instances of India making us proud. The hard-fought victory in Kargil, the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, the flight of Mangalyaan and even two Cricket world cup victories are some examples when we have felt proud of being an Indian. Continuing in the same vein, we list out 5 destinations which not only make for great driving holidays but also make your chest swell with pride on being an Indian.

Kargil War Memorial, Dras

utgo4va4(The Kargil War Memorial is a must visit when in Kashmir)

Located on National highway 1D, barely 5 kilometres from Dras, is the Kargil War Memorial. Nestled between scenic mountains, the Kargil War Memorial was built in the memory of all Indian soldiers and officers, who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil War. One can reach the Kargil War memorial, driving either from Srinagar or from Leh. Whichever route you choose, you will be seeing the Himalayas in all its might and glory! The snow-capped peaks in the region were where the Indian Army won showed its might and won the bloodiest of battles, keeping national highway 1D and India's pride intact. Take a tour of the war memorial, peek into its museum and listen to the commandant reciting the rigours of the war will literally give you goosebumps. A trip to the Kargil War Memorial is absolutely worth it. The author of the story has been there thrice and still cannot get enough of it!

Wagah Border, Amritsar

wagah border beating the retreat(Want a dose of patriotism? Head to the Wagah border in Amritsar)

The Wagah Border is one of India's most famous tourist destinations and the same could be said for Pakistan as well. Plus, the drive to Amritsar through Punjab is pretty fulfilling in itself. The Wagah checkpoint on the India-Pakistan border plays host to an elaborate 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony and the nightly flag-lowering ceremony with smartly dressed soldiers which is a sight to behold in itself. Added bonuses include a chance to the visit the beautiful and serene Golden Temple and satiate your inner foodie at Amritsar's famous food joints as well. A proper win-win situation!

Longewala/Pohkran, Rajasthan

m1492pu(The drive across Thar desert is stunning)

Photo Credit: DuniyaDekho-Deepanshu Goyal

Looking to visit the Thar Desert for a holiday and feel the sense of patriotism coursing through your veins? Take a trip to Longewala, which was perhaps the most famous battle of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The famous movie 'Border' is based on the Battle of Longewala as well. Not only will you visiting a place which hosted one of the most famous battles in India's post-independence history but also see the beauty of the Thar Desert as well. Also, just 230 km away is Pokharan, where India tested its first ever nuclear weapons in 1998. This Rajasthan trip will not only be memorable but will also remind you of India's military might!

Jaswantgarh War Memorial, Tawang

de1quvgs(Nestled in the mountains and offering a scenic drive, this is a must-do for all driving holiday lovers)

Photo Credit: TourMyIndia.com

The quaint hamlet of Tawang is one end of Arunachal Pradesh, right at the border of India and China. It was one of the battlegrounds for the 1962 Indo-China war and on the way to Tawang, just as you cross the beautiful Sela Pass, is the Jaswant Garh War Memorial. The memorial is built in the honour of Jaswant Singh Rawat, a soldier who single-handedly held his post for 72 hours fighting the Chinese troops all alone. The road that leads to the war memorial is quite beautiful too with mountains on one side and steep cliffs on the other. This road has the best that Arunachal has to offer and is one of the best driving holidays you can take if you are in for some serious adventure.

Red Fort, Delhi

red fort pixabay 650(Pandit Nehru, independent India's first PM, addressed the nation from the Red Fort after India got her Independence on 15th August, 1947)
And finally, the last destination on our list is the Red Fort! Built in 1639 by the fifth Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan, the Red Fort has always been a symbol of the Indian Independence ever since Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India stood on the ramparts of the Red Fort and delivered his speech. Since then, it has been a tradition for Indian Prime Ministers to address the nation from the Red Fort on every Independence Day. Plus, during festival times, old Delhi or as it is popularly known as, Delhi-6, is a place full of life, charm and some great eateries for all you foodies. And there are enough 'touristy' places and things to do in Delhi along with being well-connected by road as well. Next time you are to visit Delhi, pack your bags and take the road! You will be glad you did!

