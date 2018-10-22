2018 Hyundai Santro: What To Expect

Hyundai is all set to launch the new Santro in the country on October 23 and we've already told you a lot about the car. The Santro badge is making a comeback into the country and it's opportune that the new hatchback comes at the same time as the 20th anniversary of the Santro badge in the country. The Hyundai Santro has enjoyed a lot of success in the country and the company would want to add to the popularity of the car with the launch of the all new model. The Santro continues to carry the tall boy stance that it always had and that brings in a lot of tech which adds to the appeal of the car. The company has already received an overwhelming response for the Santro as it has already received more than 14,000 bookings for the car till date. The new Santro will also only come with a set of steel 14-inch wheels with wheel covers and there are no alloy wheels on offer - even on the top of the line Asta variant. Although we can't show you what the car looks like just yet, we have spent a fair amount of time in the car and we told you all about it in our first drive report

2018 Hyundai Santro is likely to come in 4 variants - Era, Magna, Asta and Sportz

The 2018 Hyundai Santro is likely to come in 4 variants - Era, Magna, Asta and Sportz. We expect the Sportz and the Asta model to get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment setup that will support Bluetooth, mirror link and inbuilt navigation. More importantly though, the infotainment setup will also - for the first time in class - support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Santro will replace the Eon in the company's line-up in India and will be the company's entry level hatchback in the country. This will see it take on cars like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago among others and this means that the pricing will be around the ₹ 4 lakh bracket. However, it is very likely that the company will undercut its rivals and the base variant will be closer to the ₹ 3.85 lakh mark. The introductory prices are applicable on the first 50,000 units and Hyundai has made sure that there'll be no changes in the prices for the first 50,000 customers.

The Hyundai Santro is longer than its predecessor

The 2018 Hyundai Santro has grown in dimensions. It's 45 mm longer now and has a wheelbase of 3610 mm. The company claims that it is a tall-boy design as the Santro has always been, but the overall angular proportions will deceive that at the first glance. On the outside, expect nothing more than what you get in an entry segment car. Essentially, fancy fitments like LED DRLs and alloy wheels won't be offered on the Santro. It will have halogen headlamps as standard and the Santro will ride on 14-inch steel wheels.

Hyundai is offering the Santro with a 1.1-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine develops 68 bhp and 99 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to a five-speed gearbox as standard. Though, the Santro will be the first Hyundai to get the option of an AMT gearbox. There will be also a CNG option on offer where the engine will develop 59 bhp and deliver a fuel economy of 20.3 kmpl.

The bookings for the new Hyundai Santro opened on October 10, 2018 and bookings have started exclusively be online. The booking amount on the new Santro is ₹ 11,100.

