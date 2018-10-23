New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Hyundai Santro Receives 23,500 Bookings In Just 12 Days

Hyundai has launched the all new 2018 Santro in India and pre-bookings for the car started on October 10, 2018. The car comes with factory fitted CNG as well

The Hyundai Santro is only available with the 1.1-litre petrol engine

Hyundai India has launched the new 2018 Santro in India and prices start at ₹ 3.89 lakh. The company had already started pre-bookings of the car on October 10, 2018 and the company has already received 23,500 bookings for the car. In a statement made at the launch of the new Santro, YK Koo, MD and CEO, Hyundai India said, "We are proud to announce that the Santro has received an overwhelming response once again. We had opened pre-bookings for the car exclusively online and we have now received 23,500 bookings for the all-new Santro"

The pre-bookings for the car were halted yesterday and the overwhelming number of bookings received by the company speak volumes about the interest in the all-new Santro. YK Koo went on to state that, "The huge number of bookings account for 3 months production volume already and we thank the customers for this response."

2018 Hyundai Santro: The car has grown in length than before and comes with a new design

Hyundai made it very clear that the all-new Santro is a global product and this means that the company is gearing up to export the car to other markets as well. However, domestic market demands will be met first.

2018 Hyundai Santro: The car now comes with a cascading front grille which is signature of the brand in terms of design

Considering that this is Hyundai's first go at an AMT, we wonder how it will perform, however, it's already generating a lot of buzz because the company said that 32 per cent of the bookings received for the Santro were for the AMT and this shows us the growing need for automatics in the country. The AMT unit is developed by Hyundai in-house and uses an electric actuator instead of a hydraulic, which is controlled by a separate electric unit.

2018 Hyundai Santro: The car now comes in 7 colour options. The one in this picture is Imperial Beige

The Santro is made available in 5 variants and 7 colour options. The company is also providing the option of a factory fitted CNG unit. Under the hood, the new Hyundai Santro features a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that comes from the company's Epsilon engine family. The motor is capable of churning out a maximum of 68 bhp and develop a peak torque of 99 Nm, and Hyundai says that it's already BS-VI ready.

