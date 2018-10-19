New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Hyundai Santro: Colour Options On Offer

The new Hyundai Santro will come in a total of 7 colours on offer namely - Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Stardust (dark grey), Imperial Beige (as seen in the pictures), Marina Blue, Fiery Red, and that Diana Green.

View Photos
As of now the 2018 Hyundai Santro has only been revealed in the Imperial Beige colour

Hyundai is all set to bring in the Santro to India on October 23, 2018. The Santro badge makes a comeback into the Indian market and /right at the time when the company celebrates the 20th anniversary of the car in India. There are a lot of expectations from the car and the company gave us a sneak peek into what the car will look like. From what we could see, the Santro continues to get the tall boy design and that's good. However, there are now a host of new colours on offer. The company already announced that there will be a total of 7 colours on offer namely - Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Stardust (dark grey), Imperial Beige (as seen in the pictures), Marina Blue, Fiery Red, and that Diana Green.

New Hyundai Santro

₹ 4 - 6 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Oct 2018

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro First Drive

car2g608

The Hyundai Santro is longer than its predecessor

Also Read: New Hyundai Santro 2018 Asta Trim Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos

The Asta variant of the 'Diana Green' Hyundai Santro will have matching green bits around the dashboard and AC vents. The same outlined treatment will also continue around the gear shifter console. What we especially like though is the little attention to detail that includes green accents on the infotainment control knobs and the round side AC vents at both ends of the dash. It also comes with cool matching green seatbelts The green Hyundai Santro package will only be available on the manual Asta variant, which will also have dual airbags as standard along with ABS and EBD.

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro: Price Expectation

7sn1ag

The 'Diana Green' Hyundai Santro will have matching green bits around the dashboard and AC vents

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked

Visually, the overall silhouette of the car, especially from the sides, does give us a brief reminder of the older Santro, but it's very clear that the design and styling are all new. In fact, the car has been designed in line with the company's latest design language, featuring the large grille with the cascading pattering, large sweptback headlamps, and sculpted front bumper. The car also gets a pair of sharp tooth-shaped foglamps, which are positioned much higher, closer to the grille.

Also Read: New Hyundai Santro: 5 Key Features Explained In Detail

sho98314

Here's the new Hyundai Santro imagined by us in the red shade

Also Read: New Hyundai Santro Bookings Officially Begin In India At ₹ 11,100

The rear of the Santro takes design cues from the Grand i10 but we'll know more about the car when it's launched next week. What we do know, though, are the features that will be on offer. There's a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is equipped with smartphone connectivity and supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto on the top spec variant. On either side, we have larger aircon vents with a bunch of buttons and knobs positioned below of in-car controls. The steering wheel also gets the dual tone treatment with mounted controls for telephony, audio, and more.

0 Comments

Under the hood, Hyundai is offering the 2018 Santro with a 1.1-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine develops 68 bhp and 99 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to a five-speed gearbox as standard. Though, the new Santro will be the first Hyundai to get the option of an AMT gearbox. There will be also a CNG option on offer where the engine will develop 59 bhp and deliver a fuel economy of 20.3 kmpl.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Hyundai Santro Colours 2018 Hyundai Santro New Santro Hyundai India

Latest News

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo To Go Into Series Production
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo To Go Into Series Production
2018 Hyundai Santro: Colour Options On Offer
2018 Hyundai Santro: Colour Options On Offer
SAIC And Volkswagen Start Work On $2.5 Billion China Plant In Audi Pivot
SAIC And Volkswagen Start Work On $2.5 Billion China Plant In Audi Pivot
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Receives Over 10,000 Bookings
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Receives Over 10,000 Bookings
Fuel Prices Slashed Further On Dussehra
Fuel Prices Slashed Further On Dussehra
New Hyundai Santro 2018 Asta Trim Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
New Hyundai Santro 2018 Asta Trim Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Porsche Expects To Repeat Record Vehicle Sales This Year
Porsche Expects To Repeat Record Vehicle Sales This Year
Tesla Chief Elon Musk Unveils a $35,000 Model 3
Tesla Chief Elon Musk Unveils a $35,000 Model 3
Electric Car Sales In India Fall in FY18, Electric Two-Wheelers Record Healthy Growth
Electric Car Sales In India Fall in FY18, Electric Two-Wheelers Record Healthy Growth
Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Specifications Comparison
Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Specifications Comparison
Jaguar Displays Connection Between XE 300 Sport And SV Project 8 With Unique Sand Art
Jaguar Displays Connection Between XE 300 Sport And SV Project 8 With Unique Sand Art
Exclusive: BMW India To Launch 12 New Models In 2019
Exclusive: BMW India To Launch 12 New Models In 2019
Samsung Launches New Chipsets To Make Cars Smarter
Samsung Launches New Chipsets To Make Cars Smarter
Indian Spec Nissan Kicks Vs Global Spec Kicks SUV: What's Different
Indian Spec Nissan Kicks Vs Global Spec Kicks SUV: What's Different
Exclusive: Bosch 'eAxle' Electric Car Prototype First Drive
Exclusive: Bosch 'eAxle' Electric Car Prototype First Drive

Latest Cars

7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.5
Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V

₹ 32.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.4
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 6.21 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.13 - 12.51 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
View More
x
Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Specifications Comparison
Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Specifications Comparison
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New Hyundai Santro 2018 Asta Trim Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
New Hyundai Santro 2018 Asta Trim Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities