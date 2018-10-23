New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Hyundai Santro CNG: All You Need to Know

We take a closer look at the all new 2018 Hyundai Santro CNG. We tell you the prices, fuel economy, performance, variants and everything else you need to know about the Santro CNG.

View Photos
New Hyundai Santro Gets a factory fitted CNG option

Highlights

  • Hyundai Santro CNG is available in 2 variants
  • The Hyundai Santro CNG gets 30.48 km/kg according to ARAI tests
  • Santro CNG gets a factory fitted 8 kg CNG tank in the boot

Hyundai India has launched the all-new Santro in India today and apart from a petrol version, has also launched a factory fitted CNG version. While the CNG market in India is a small one as compared to the petrol or diesel market overall, this category of hatchback with a CNG fitting is a very popular option for fuel price conscious urban buyers as well as the more prominent fleet buyers in the country. So here is a quick look at what the CNG version of the Hyundai Santro will offer. But before any more details, here are the Hyundai Santro Prices for the CNG variant. The entry level variant on the Santro CNG will be the mid-level Magna priced at Rs 5.23 lakh while the most expensive Santro CNG will be the Sportz variant priced at Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Of course, as with the likes of the petrol, these prices for the CNG variants on the Santro will also be only introductory till the first 50,000 units are sold. Incidentally, even before launch, the new Hyundai Santro bookings have already crossed 23,500 units and are expected to increase especially after people see the car in person in showrooms. 

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Santro Launched In India 

s7nd2i8

(Hyundai Santro CNG gets 30.48 km/kg)

Under the bonnet, the Hyundai Santro CNG will get a 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder engine that will make 59 bhp of peak power and 84 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and Hyundai will not offer a 5-speed AMT unit on the CNG option. The factory fitted CNG tank will be an 8 kg tank and will be mounted in the boot. The Hyundai Santro CNG Mileage will be 30.48 km/kg of CNG. The CNG Santro will also feature technology like a dual ECO to ensure smooth transition from petrol to CNG along with a matrix injector and a filter valve for better performance and more safety respectively.

Also Read: Spec Comparison - Hyundai Santro vs Competition

c35hjjho

(Hyundai Santro CNG gets a 8kg factory fitted CNG tank)

0 Comments

The top of the like Sportz variant on the CNG Santro will come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a mirrorlink setup. The new Hyundai Santro CNG will also get ABS and EBD as standard along with a single driver side airbag. The Santro CNG will get a beige and grey interior package and will be available in all seven colours just like the standard petrol powered Hyundai Santro.

