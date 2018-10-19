New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Hyundai Santro Asta Trim Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos

The latest images give us a glimpse of the top-end Asta variant of the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Santro in this new Pearl White shade. The car is slated to be launched on October 23.

View Photos
The latest spy images show us the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Santro in this Pearl White shade

Highlights

  • The 2018 Hyundai Santro was seen in the new Polar White shade
  • The new Santro gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • The new Hyundai Santro will be launched in India on October 23

Images of the top-end Asta variant of the soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Santro have leaked online and this time around we finally get to see the car inside out. While Hyundai had released a couple of images of the car, while unveiling the car,  this is the first time that we get to see the rear portion of the upcoming tallboy hatchback, that too in this Polar White shade. The car is slated to be launched in India on October 23, and bookings for the car have commenced online. Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of the Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago, and Maruti Suzuki Alto.

New Hyundai Santro

₹ 4 - 6 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Oct 2018

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro: Price Expectation

htn91jjo

New Hyundai Santro comes with the company's new design language

Visually, the overall silhouette of the car, especially from the sides, does give us a brief reminder of the older Santro, but it's very clear that the design and styling are all new. In fact, the car has been designed in line with the company's latest design language, featuring the large grille with the cascading pattering, large sweptback headlamps, and sculpted front bumper. The car also gets a pair of sharp tooth-shaped foglamps, which are positioned much higher, closer to the grille.

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro First Drive

dsv03c84

New Hyundai Santro will come with steel wheels and wheel covers

The profile of the car reveals some subtle character lines just above the wheel arches with body-coloured door handles and mirrors. The wheels, of course, are regular steel wheels with hubcaps, which indicate, there are no alloys on offer. The rear, on the other hand, takes some cues from the Grand i10. We see a similar wide stance with the Hyundai logo at the centre and the 'Santro' and 'Asta' on either side. The rear bumper also features a large black styling element with reflectors on either end.

Also Read: New Hyundai Santro: 5 Key Features Explained In Detail

emufath8

New Hyundai Santro gets an all-new cabin with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The cabin is not new to us as we have seen it in a bunch of spy images earlier. In fact, we shared some exclusive interior images of the special green colour Asta trim which comes with green styling elements. This one, however, gets the regular dual tone black and grey treatment, mainly displaying the large 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is equipped with smartphone connectivity and supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto. On either side, we have larger aircon vents with a bunch of buttons and knobs positioned below of in-car controls. The steering wheel also gets the dual tone treatment with mounted controls for telephony, audio, and more.

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked

Under the hood, Hyundai is offering the Santro with a 1.1-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine develops 68 bhp and 99 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to a five-speed gearbox as standard. Though, the Santro will be the first Hyundai to get the option of an AMT gearbox. There will be also a CNG option on offer where the engine will develop 59 bhp and deliver a fuel economy of 20.3 kmpl.

0 Comments

Image Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Hyundai Santro 2018 Hyundai Santro New Santro Hyndai India

Latest News

Fuel Prices Slashed Further On Dussehra
Fuel Prices Slashed Further On Dussehra
2018 Hyundai Santro Asta Trim Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
2018 Hyundai Santro Asta Trim Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Porsche Expects To Repeat Record Vehicle Sales This Year
Porsche Expects To Repeat Record Vehicle Sales This Year
Tesla Chief Elon Musk Unveils a $35,000 Model 3
Tesla Chief Elon Musk Unveils a $35,000 Model 3
Electric Car Sales In India Fall in FY18, Electric Two-Wheelers Record Healthy Growth
Electric Car Sales In India Fall in FY18, Electric Two-Wheelers Record Healthy Growth
Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Specifications Comparison
Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Specifications Comparison
Jaguar Displays Connection Between XE 300 Sport And SV Project 8 With Unique Sand Art
Jaguar Displays Connection Between XE 300 Sport And SV Project 8 With Unique Sand Art
Exclusive: BMW India To Launch 12 New Models In 2019
Exclusive: BMW India To Launch 12 New Models In 2019
Samsung Launches New Chipsets To Make Cars Smarter
Samsung Launches New Chipsets To Make Cars Smarter
Indian Spec Nissan Kicks Vs Global Spec Kicks SUV: What's Different
Indian Spec Nissan Kicks Vs Global Spec Kicks SUV: What's Different
Exclusive: Bosch 'eAxle' Electric Car Prototype First Drive
Exclusive: Bosch 'eAxle' Electric Car Prototype First Drive
Skoda Kodiaq GT Unveiled; World Premiere In China In November
Skoda Kodiaq GT Unveiled; World Premiere In China In November
2018 Hyundai Santro: Price Expectation
2018 Hyundai Santro: Price Expectation
Nissan Kicks SUV Unveiled In India; Launch In 2019
Nissan Kicks SUV Unveiled In India; Launch In 2019
2018 Porsche Cayenne: All You Need To Know
2018 Porsche Cayenne: All You Need To Know

Latest Cars

7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.5
Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V

₹ 32.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.4
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 6.21 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.13 - 12.51 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Destini 125 Launch Details Revealed
Hero Destini 125 Launch Details Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities