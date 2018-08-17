2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: What We Know So Far

2018 Hyundai Santro AH2 will be the the first Hyundai car to come with an AMT system

Hyundai India is gearing up for the launch of its all-new small hatchback, codenamed AH2. The company will be announcing the name of the car in early October, but based on Hyundai's previously expressed wish to bring the Santro brand back to India, we believe the AH2 will be the one to receive the iconic name. The carmaker recently teased the production version of the AH2 with the first official design sketch of the AH2 or the Hyundai Santro, to build a buzz ahead of its launch, which is slated for mid-October. Based on the several test mules we have seen so far, and few key details revealed by the company we now know a fair bit about the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Santro, and we have listed them down here.

Also Read: Hyundai AH2 (Santro) Launch Details Revealed

Advertisement

Here Are 10 Things We Know About The AH2 Hatchback or New Hyundai Santo:

Hyundai calls the new AH2 hatchback as a 'contemporary family car' and Y K Koo, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India had announced the company's plan to launch the car exactly a year ago in August 2017. The car will retain the Santro's tallboy stance. While the new car is expected to be named as the 'Santro', the company hasn't confirmed this yet. In fact, right now, Hyundai is running a running a marketing campaign for the new name, before officially announcing it. The Hyundai Santro or the AH2 will replace the Hyundai Eon as the company's entry-level car in its Indian line-up, and the car will go up against the likes of Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and even the Alto K10. (Hyundai has been testing the Santro or AH2 in India for over a year now) The recently released design sketch of the 2018 Hyundai Santro, reveals a sharp-looking compact car with a tallboy stance and a slightly sloping roofline and a muscular shoulder line. The car also appears come with a roof-mounted rear spoiler, flared wheel arches, stylish headlamps and foglamps, and possibly a set of smart-looking wheels Based on the several test mules of the 2018 Hyundai Santro we have seen so far, it has been indicated that the car will come with company's signature cascading grille, a pair of sweptback headlamps, larger taillamps, and high mounted stop lights. All the test mules that we have seen until now came only with steel wheels and silver hubcaps. This indicates that Hyundai might not offer alloy wheels with the AH2 hatchback. This could be a measure to keep the cost down considering it's an entry-level car. (New Hyundai Santro might not get alloy wheels in the production model) Based on some of the spy shots of the cabin, we know that the new Hyundai Santro AH2 will come with a two-tone beige and black interior trim. A similar colour treatment is expected for the fabric upholstery as well. In terms of features, the AH2 hatchback is expected to come with a three-spoke steering wheel similar to the one of the base model of the Grand i10, with audio controls. The new Hyundai Santro will also get a twin-pod instrument console with possibly a MID unit in the centre, and maybe even a touchscreen infotainment system for the top-end model. We also expect dual airbags and ABS with EBD to come as standard Engine details are still unknown, but we expect the car to come with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, similar to its rival the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, and Renault Kwid. Being an entry-level family car for the city, we also expect to see some good fuel efficiency figures. Hyundai has confirmed that the AH2 hatchback will come with an automated manual transmission (AMT) system, the first Hyundai car to get one. Along with it, the car is also likely to get a 5-speed manual gearbox.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.