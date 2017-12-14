2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Testing In India

A new test mule of the Hyundai Creta facelift has been spotted testing in India and these are some of the first decent pictures of the car. The SUV is heavily covered in camouflage to disguise its identity, styling and cosmetic changes, but the silhouette of the car is way to prominent to reveal that this is, in fact, the Hyundai Creta facelift. It's been over 2 years since the SUV went on sale in the country and we have been waiting for a mid-life facelift for a while now. With new rivals like the Jeep Compass and the Renault Captur, this is the right time for Hyundai to bring in the Creta facelift.

As we mentioned before, this prototype of the Hyundai Creta facelift is heavily camouflaged so there is not a lot that we can comment on the new styling of the SUV. Having said that if the upcoming model it's anything like the Creta facelift launched in Brazil, then the revised models will come with a bunch of cosmetic updates. Moreover, we have seen that when it comes to facelifts, Hyundai goes the whole 9 yards, examples, the Hyundai Xcent facelift and the Grand i10 facelift.

So, visually, we expect the new Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to come with a new grille in the cascading pattern, of course, along with redesigned headlamps, and the new front bumper. The front bumper, in particular, will house a new set of revised foglamps, and some new styling elements. We also hope that the carmaker goes with some less body cladding and a bit of less chrome as well, unlike the current one. While the alloys on the test mule look new, we expect to see different ones in the production model. The rear is also expected to see some changes, maybe a new set of taillamps, a redesigned tailgate, and new bumper with faux skid plate. The cabin will also receive some considerable changes with a bunch of new features along with an updated touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options.

Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to remain unchanged and will continue to offer the existing 1.6-litre Gamma Dual VTVT petrol engine, the 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT and 1.4-litre U2 CRDi oil burners. The engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and a 6-speed automatic gearbox as an option in both petrol and diesel trims with the 1.6-litre motors.

