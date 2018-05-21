2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Price Expectation

Hyundai India has been updating its product ever since the beginning of 2017 and the Creta finally gets its much needed update. The Creta facelift will be launched today and it comes with a whole bunch of updates which also means that the prices will see a revision. Hyundai dealers have already started taking bookings for the Creta facelift for a token of ₹ 30,000. The 2018 Hyundai Creta will be more equipped to compete with the likes of the Renault Captur, Jeep Compass and even the recently launched Mahindra XUV500 facelift.

Hyundai Creta 10.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Creta facelift sees a bunch of cosmetic updates on the SUV like a new LED DRLs

The brochure of the car was leaked recently and we got to know all about the feature updates the car was going to receive. The 2018 Hyundai Creta will be offered in six variants - E, E+, S, SX, SX dual tone, and SX (O) and will be offered in two new colour options - Passion Orange and Marina Blue. The former will also be offered as a dual tone option with a black roof, along with the existing Polar White with a Phantom Black shade, in addition to the existing single colour options.

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch Details Revealed

There will be no changes in terms of powertrain options and the car will continue to use the 89 bhp 1.4-litre diesel, the 123 bhp 1.6-litre petrol, and the top-end 126 bhp 1.6-litre diesel engine. While the former diesel motor will come with only a 5-speed manual gearbox on offer, both the 1.6-litre engines will come with the option of either a 6-speed manual of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Creta facelift also gets a new set of alloy wheels

The Creta facelift comes with several cosmetic updates as well, like, the new cascading grille, refreshed projector headlamps with LED position lights, new bumper with larger airdam, new foglamps and new LED daytime running lamps. The top-end model will also get the larger 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, the mid variants will get 16-inch alloys and the lower trims will get 16-inch steel wheels with wheel caps.

Also Read: All You Need To Know Of The 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift

Inside, a new 7-inch touchscreen system with audio and navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Mirror Link for in-car connectivity. Other features include an electric sunroof, push-button start, automatic climate control, a digital clock, leather-wrapped steering and gearbox lever and more. Safety features will include six airbags (including side and curtain), ABS + EBD, electronic stability control, hill assist, rear parking sensors with camera, static bending lights, ISOFIX child seat mounts and more.

Expect prices to start from ₹ 9.5 lakh and go all the way up to ₹ 13.5 lakh for the petrol, while the diesel is expected to be priced in the range of ₹ 10.3 lakh to ₹ 14.75 lakh

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.