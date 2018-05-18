2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch Details Revealed

The Hyundai Creta facelift comes after over two years of the car being launched in India

The 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift is all set to go on sale in India next week, possibly on May 21 or May 22. However, Hyundai dealers have confirmed that it's on May 22 and have already started accepting bookings for the SUV for a token of ₹ 30,000, and the 2018 Creta will be available at the showrooms from the day of the launch. We had already anticipated an early launch after we saw facelifted Creta SUVs spied at dealership yards more than a couple of times, and much recently after the official brochure was leaked online. Upon launch, the 2018 Hyundai Creta will be more equipped to compete with the likes of the Renault Captur, Jeep Compass and even the recently launched Mahindra XUV500 facelift.

Based on the details that were leaked online, we know that the 2018 Hyundai Creta will be offered in six variants - E, E+, S, SX, SX dual tone, and SX (O) and will be offered in two new colour options - Passion Orange and Marina Blue. The former will also be offered as a dual tone option with a black roof, along with the existing Polar White with a Phantom Black shade, in addition to the existing single colour options.

The Hyunda Creta will come in six variants - E, E+, S, SX, SX dual tone, and SX (O)

The leaked brochure confirms that the updates Hyundai Creta see no change in power options, and will continue to use the 89 bhp 1.4-litre diesel, the 123 bhp 1.6-litre petrol, and the top-end 126 bhp 1.6-litre diesel engine. While the former diesel motor will come with only a 5-speed manual gearbox on offer, both the 1.6-litre engines will come with the option of either a 6-speed manual of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Creta facelift comes with several cosmetic updates as well, like, the new cascading grille, refreshed projector headlamps with LED position lights, new bumper with larger airdam, new foglamps and new LED daytime running lamps. The top-end model will also get the larger 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, the mid variants will get 16-inch alloys and the lower trims will get 16-inch steel wheels with wheel caps. The updates Creta also gets revised taillamps and few other minor tweaks, which are not vividly visible in the spy images.

The cabin has also been worked upon and the updated model will get a refreshed black dashboard with silver accents, and a new 7-inch touchscreen system with audio and navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Mirror Link for in-car connectivity. Other features include an electric sunroof, push-button start, automatic climate control, a digital clock, leather-wrapped steering and gearbox lever and more. Safety features will include six airbags (including side and curtain), ABS + EBD, electronic stability control, hill assist, rear parking sensors with camera, static bending lights, ISOFIX child seat mounts and more.

