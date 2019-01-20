New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Hyundai i20 Elite Receives Major Feature Updates

Along with adding requisite safety features in the new i20 Elite in a bid to comply with the upcoming safety norms, Hyundai has given significant feature updates to the mid-spec Magna variant of its popular premium hatchback.

View Photos
The mid-spec Magna variant of the i20 Elite has received major feature updates.

Highlights

  • The i20 Elite now comes standard with all the requisite safety features.
  • The mid-spec Magna variant has received significant feature updates.
  • Hyundai had also added a new top-end variant in the Creta's line-up.

October 2019 is when all the cars sold in India will not be making it beyond without some requisite safety features. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, speed-alert system and rear parking sensors will be mandatory for all the models irrespective of their segment. Complying with the mandate issued by the government, Hyundai has already started the process. The company has made these safety features standard in the i20 Elite which is one of the most prominent models of the Korean carmaker in India. The base variant of the i20 was already equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Seatbelt reminder and Hyundai has now added rear parking sensors and speed-alert system across variants.

However, the bigger news is that the mid-spec Magna variant which now costs ₹ 25,000 more is equipped with LED daytime running lamps, steering mounted audio controls and central locking. Hyundai has also added Eco coating in the base Era variant of the i20 Elite along with rear parking sensors and speed-alert system. In turn, the i20 Elite has witnessed a price hike of up to ₹ 8000 across variants. Prices for the base i20 Elite petrol now start at ₹ 5.50 lakh and the base diesel variant has been priced at ₹ 6.88 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi.

0avorocHyundai has added a new top-end variant in the Creta's line-up which gets ventilated seats.

Interestingly, Hyundai had also recently given a major feature update to the Hyundai Creta in a bid to make it stand tall against the increasing competition. The Hyundai Creta now gets a new top-end variant- the SX (O) Executive trim which sees the addition of ventilated seats and is priced at ₹ 15.40 lakh for the diesel variant and ₹ 13.88 lakh for the petrol variant. However, the update has also made the Creta dearer by ₹ 10,000 across variants starting at ₹ 9.60 lakh for the base 1.6 VTVT E Petrol variant and the base diesel variant which is the 1.4 CRDi E+ is now priced at ₹ 10.09 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read: 2019 Hyundai Creta Gets Updated With New Features

0 Comments

According to our dealer sources, Hyundai will slowly upgrade all its models in a bid to comply its entire product line-up with the upcoming safety standards. The Hyundai Grandi10 and Xcent are the next models which are likely to be updated.
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Hyundai Creta 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift 2018 Hyundai i20 Facelift Hyundai price hike Hyundai cars in India Hyundai Cars Prices Hyundai India Hyundai Cars Features Safety Norms in India

Latest News

2019 Hyundai i20 Elite Receives Major Feature Updates
2019 Hyundai i20 Elite Receives Major Feature Updates
2019 BMW R 1250 GS: All You Need To Know
2019 BMW R 1250 GS: All You Need To Know
Suzuki Jimny Monster Truck Showcased At 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon
Suzuki Jimny Monster Truck Showcased At 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon
Volkswagen Group India To Reveal Concept SUV Based On MQB A0 Platform In 2020
Volkswagen Group India To Reveal Concept SUV Based On MQB A0 Platform In 2020
Skoda And Volkswagen Group India Inaugurate New Technology Centre In Pune
Skoda And Volkswagen Group India Inaugurate New Technology Centre In Pune
Ashima Duggal & Amrita Shergill Lead In All-Women Divas On Wheels Rally Day 1
Ashima Duggal & Amrita Shergill Lead In All-Women Divas On Wheels Rally Day 1
Toyota Camry Hybrid Vs Honda Accord Hybrid Vs Skoda Superb: Specifications And Price Comparison
Toyota Camry Hybrid Vs Honda Accord Hybrid Vs Skoda Superb: Specifications And Price Comparison
Sherco TVS 's Aravind KP Conquers Dakar Rally 2019; Oriol Mena Finishes In Top 10
Sherco TVS 's Aravind KP Conquers Dakar Rally 2019; Oriol Mena Finishes In Top 10
2019 BMW R 1250 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
2019 BMW R 1250 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Key Features Explained In Detail
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Key Features Explained In Detail
BMW Motorrad Achieves 8th All-Time Sales High Globally In 2018
BMW Motorrad Achieves 8th All-Time Sales High Globally In 2018
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Video
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Video
Maruti Suzuki Targets Annual Production Of 2 Million Units By 2020
Maruti Suzuki Targets Annual Production Of 2 Million Units By 2020
Tata's CNG Engine For Commercial Vehicles Gets BS6 compliance Certification
Tata's CNG Engine For Commercial Vehicles Gets BS6 compliance Certification
Continental Breaks Ground For Greenfield Plant Near Pune
Continental Breaks Ground For Greenfield Plant Near Pune

Latest Cars

7.4
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

₹ 43.84 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.41 - 16.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 BMW R 1250 GS: All You Need To Know
2019 BMW R 1250 GS: All You Need To Know
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities