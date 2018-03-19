Honda Cars India (HCIL) has introduced the 2018 WR-V Edge Edition in the country with more features on offer. The Honda WR-V Edge Edition is priced at ₹ 8.01 lakh for the petrol and ₹ 9.01 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the diesel version. The Edge Edition is specifically available on the mid-level S trim of the crossover and adds more features to the same. The WR-V Edge Edition though is about ₹ 20,000 more expensive than the standard S trim and about a lakh cheaper than the range-topping variant on the WR-V.

The S trim is pretty skimped out on the feature front with only the essentials, and the 2018 Honda WR-V Edge Edition adds some noticeable upgrades including new multi-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels while you can also get a premium white finish paint scheme for an additional ₹ 4000. Save for the badging, there aren't any changes to the styling of the crossover. In addition, you get rear parking sensors and a reverse parking camera integrated into the Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM). The crossover also comes with the Honda Connect App as standard, which offers access to trip analysis, locate my car, impact alert and vehicle health monitoring functions.

(The 2018 Honda WR-V Edge Edition adds notieable features to the S trim)

Under the hood, the 2018 Honda WR-V Edge Edition retains the same petrol and diesel engine options. Power comes from the 1.2-litre i-VTEC motor tuned for 89 bhp, while the 1.5-litre diesel churns out 100 bhp. The petrol motor is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the diesel unit uses a 6-speed manual. Honda recently confirmed that it has ruled out the option of a CVT on the WR-V.

While the Honda WR-V Edge Edition will keep the model fresh and more value for money, the Japanese car maker has more exciting products lined up for launch later this year. Honda has already revealed the second generation Amaze at the Auto Expo 2018 and will be introducing the model later in the year. The new Amaze launch will be followed by the all-new CR-V and the return of the Civic in its tenth generation avatar.

