Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the 2018 Navi moto-scooter in the country priced at ₹ 44,775 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Launched in 2016, the 2018 Honda Navi gets subtle cosmetic upgrades over the current version, while there are two new colour options on offer, taking the total count to six. The 2018 Navi is priced at a premium of ₹ 1991 over the existing model for the standard version. The moto-scooter is the first product to be designed completely by Honda R&D India, and shares its underpinnings with the popular-selling Honda Activa scooter. HMSI also exports the Navi to markets in Latin America.

For the 2018 edition, the updated Honda Navi comes with a new fuel gauge and metal muffler protector. You also get new body coloured elements including grab rail, headlight cover, rear view mirrors and the sporty red coloured cushion spring. In addition, the two new colours added are Range Green and Ladakh Brown. The moto-scooter continues to come with a number customisation options, including a host of accessories.

Speaking on the launch, HMSI - Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, "In the diverse Indian two-wheeler market, Navi stands out firmly with its unique fun proposition. The trendy Navi is a style statement for the youth and the new 2018 upgrades take it notch higher. Along with the convenience value addition like stylish fuel gauge and muffler protector, new vibrant colors offer an extra zing for those who have an appetite for uniqueness. We will continue to surprise our customers and add more fun for the riders."

Power on the Honda Navi comes from the same 109 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that powers the Activa. The engine churns out 8 bhp at 7000 rpm and 8.96 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The model comes with telescopic forks up front and a single-shock at the rear, while drum brakes serve purpose for stopping power. The Navi rides on tubeless tyres.

