2018 Honda Jazz To Get A New Engine; Will Debut At The Frankfurt Motor Show

It's no secret that Honda is readying to introduce the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift this year. Slated to make its public debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the premium hatchback from the Japanese carmaker is set to come with improved styling, and a host of new features, and now, according to a recent announcement from the company, the updated Jazz will also come with an all-new 128 bhp petrol engine. The car is set to go on sale in the European markets later this year, in November, while India will get the new Honda Jazz facelift next year, possibly around the 2018 Auto Expo.

The new engine powering the 2018 Honda Jazz will be a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, which is being offered for the first time in Europe. Honda says that the new motor complies with the stringent Euro 6 emissions standards and will get the option of both the manual gearbox and the tried and tested CVT unit. Honda claims that the CVT system itself has been revised to deliver a more linear and refined response under acceleration. The chances of the India-bound Honda Jazz getting this new engine are pretty slim, but we will only be able to confirm this once the car is unveiled.

2018 Honda Jazz Facelift gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine for Europe

Honda has also released a bunch of new photos of the new 2018 Jazz and we have to say the car looks a lot more stylish and premium now. The exterior updates are in line with the company's latest design language, which has been adopted for several of Honda's latest models. Up front, we have the signature 'Solid Wing Face' headlights and grille design, new sharper looking front bumper, more aggressive contours around the air vents with a red underline accent among others. The black treatment added to the grille, ORVMs, the multi-spoke alloys, and the B-pillar further enhances the premium quotient of the car. The rear section, on the other hand, looks a bit identical to the outgoing model but comes with sharper lines and a new rear bumper with a red accent line.

2018 Honda Jazz Facelift comes with improved styling and features

The cabin at the same time looks very much similar to the outgoing model but the interior features a unique pinstripe pattern on the upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, all of which are enhanced by orange stitching.

2018 Honda Jazz Facelift's cabin gets few updates as well

The features list includes - cruise control, automatic headlights and the City-Brake Active safety system and a 7-inch Honda Connect infotainment system. Safety features include rear-view parking camera, keyless entry and start, as well as advanced safety technologies such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition.

