2018 Honda Jazz Facelift: What To Expect

The 2018 Honda Jazz facelift is set to officially go on sale in India today, and this is the first major facelift for the car since its launch in 2015. This is a much-needed update for the Jazz and if the leaked details about the car are to be believed then it will also offer a bunch of new and improved features. We have already told you everything that we know about the car and also our prediction with regards to its pricing, and here's what we expect from the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift.

Design and styling:

The 2018 Honda Jazz facelift is expected to retain most of its design and styling cues with minimal visual updates like slightly tweaked headlamps and taillamps cluster, updated alloys and few others. However, the car will get two new exterior colour options - Radiant Red and Lunar Silver, in addition to the existing Orchid White, Golden Brown and Modern Steel colour options. Similarly, the visual changes made to the cabin is also expected to be very minimal, as confirmed by a set of leaked spy images. The car will continue to feature an all-black interior with the optional beige upholstery.

Honda Jazz Facelift's cabin will offer a bunch of new and improved features

Variants:

Honda has also revised the variant list for the 2018 Jazz facelift and the car will now be offered in only three primary variants - S, V, and VX, which are segmented into seven different iterations depending on the engine and transmission options. The new base variant 'S' trim will only be available in the diesel option, while the mid-spec V variant and that top-end trim VX will be available in both petrol and diesel variants. The CVT transmission is only offered with the petrol versions.

Features:

Based on the leaked variant details, the base model S variant comes with new features like - front centre armrest, speed sensing auto door lock, and rear parking sensor. The mid-spec V variant, on the other hand, comes with keyless remote entry, push button start/stop function, smart trunk lock with a keyless release, and cruise control. At the same time, the top-spec VX variant gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and steering mounted controls, in addition to the features offered with the S and V trims. At the same time, safety features like dual front airbags and ABS with EBD as part of standard equipment.

The top-end VX trim of Honda Jazz facelift will get a new infotainment system

Engine and Transmission:

The 2018 Honda Jazz facelift will carry forward the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.2-litre petrol engine offers 89 bhp and develops 110 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-litre oil burner belts out 99 bhp and 200 Nm of max torque. Transmission duties on the petrol car will be handled by a 5-speed manual and an optional CVT automatic transmission, while the diesel model only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Price and Competition:

In terms of pricing, we expect the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift to be offered in the range of ₹ 6 lakh to ₹ 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will continue its rivalry with Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

