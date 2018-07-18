2018 Honda Jazz Facelift: Price Expectation In India

The current-gen Honda Jazz is finally set to receive its mid-cycle facelift in India and the car is set to be launched on July 19. A lot of details about the updated Jazz have already surfaced online, including a teaser image, and even we have told you a fair bit about the 2018 model. The Jazz facelift will retain most of its design and styling cues, however, it's expected to come with a bunch of new features, mainly in the cabin area. The engine and transmission options will also remain unchanged, however, now the based model S trim will only come with a diesel engine. While we still await an official confirmation of these details, the only thing that remains unknown is the price of the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift.

Honda Jazz 6.51 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: 2018 Honda Jazz Facelift: All You Need To Know

Advertisement

Now, Honda has revised the variant list and removed a few trim options in order to optimise the features list of each variant. According to the leaked details, the petrol engine is now only offered in the V and VX variants, and the diesel engine is available with the S, V, and VX trims, while the E and SV variants have been discontinued. This has allowed Honda to add more features to the existing variants, so, in terms of pricing we expect the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift to be offered in the range of ₹ 6 lakh to ₹ 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

2018 Honda jazz Facelift will gets a host on new features across the variant list

While this might make the Jazz much dearer than its rivals Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, it will definitely be well-equipped, right from the base model itself. Based on the leaked variant details, the base model S variant comes with new features like - front centre armrest, speed sensing auto door lock, and rear parking sensor. The mid-spec V variant, on the other hand, comes with keyless remote entry, push button start/stop function, smart trunk lock with a keyless release, and cruise control. At the same time, the top-spec VX variant gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and steering mounted controls, in addition to the features offered with the S and V trims. At the same time, safety features like dual front airbags and ABS with EBD as part of standard equipment.

Powertrain wise, the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift will continue to use the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.2-litre petrol punches out 89 bhp while the torque figure stands at 110 Nm. Transmission duties on the petrol car will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT option with paddle shifters. The 1.5-litre diesel unit will churn out 99 bhp and 200 Nm of torque and we don't expect to see an automatic transmission to be available on the diesel yet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.