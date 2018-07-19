The 2018 Honda Jazz facelift has officially gone on sale in India with prices starting at ₹ 7.35 lakh for the entry-level V petrol variant, going up to ₹ 9.29 lakh for the top-end VX diesel trim (all ex-showroom, Delhi). Frankly, this was way more then what we had expected. Honda has updated its variant list and removed the base trim E and S from the petrol line-up, while only the E variant has been dropped from the diesel version. Overall, the 2018 Jazz is now available in four petrol grades and three diesel variants.

2018 Honda Jazz Price In India

Prices of New Jazz 2018 (Ex-showroom Delhi) Petrol Diesel V MT ₹ 7.35 Lakh S MT ₹ 8.05 lakh VX MT ₹ 7.79 Lakh V MT ₹ 8.85 Lakh VCVT ₹ 8.55 Lakh VX MT ₹ 9.29 Lakh VX CVT ₹ 8.99 Lakh

Honda now also offers the CVT automatic transmission with both the V and VX trims in both V and VX grades in Petrol, responding to the growing demand for automatics. The diesel version, however, continues to come in manual option only. Commenting on this aspect, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India said, "In line with changing customer preferences in favour of automatics, the Jazz 2018 is now being offered with advanced CVT technology across the petrol range to cater to larger number of customers opting for automatic transmission cars for an absolutely comfortable and engaging drive."

Visually, the 2018 Jazz hardly comes with any noticeable changes, however, Honda has updated the features list and the now the car is more feature-rich, right from the base variant itself. On the exterior front, the Jazz comes with updated taillamps featuring LED wing lights, new chrome door handles (top-end VX variant) and two new body colour options - Radiant Red Metallic, and Lunar Silver Metallic. The 2018 Jazz also retains the existing Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl colour options.

The interior design also remains unchanged, however, the cabin is now a lot more equipped than the pre-facelift model. The biggest update is the Digipad 2.0, Honda's new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The ANV (Audio, Video and Navigation) system also offers Bluetooth connectivity and display for the reverse camera. Front centre armrest, speed sensing auto door lock, and rear parking sensor are now standard, while the features like push button start/stop, Honda smart key with keyless remote and cruise control are offered with only the diesel or CVT petrol variants.

The 2018 Honda Jazz continues to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20. However, at this price point, there is a difference of almost ₹ 2 lakh between the starting price of the Jazz and its rivals. The price of the Beleno currently starts at around ₹ 5.36 lakh, while the i20 starts at ₹ 5.40 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

