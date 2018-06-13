2018 Honda Gold Wing Deliveries Begin

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Private Limited has started deliveries of the company's flagship touring machine in India, the Honda Gold Wing. The 2018 Honda Gold Wing made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2018, and is priced at ₹ 26.85 lakh (ex-showroom). For model year 2018, the Honda Gold Wing gets improved technology, performance and features, and is lighter than the model it replaces. The 2018 Honda Gold Wing is available in two variants - the Honda Gold Wing, and the Honda Gold Wing Tour. The difference is that the Gold Wing Tour gets a trunk at the rear, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), heated seats and electronic rear suspension preload. The Gold Wing Tour is priced at ₹ 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

"The 2018 Gold Wing was the showstopper of the Honda Two Wheelers pavilion at the Auto Expo. After receiving an overwhelming response and over 35 bookings, we are pleased to announce the first delivery of the 2018 Gold Wing. The revolutionary model is fully loaded with features including 'Apple CarPlay', first on any motorcycle in the world, which can be accessed on the swanky new 7-inch TFT display," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

The 2018 Honda Gold Wing features a new TFT screen with Apple CarPlay

The 2018 Honda Gold Wing is powered by a liquid-cooled, flat-six, 24-valve, 1,833 cc engine which makes close to 125 bhp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The 2018 Gold Wing comes with a 7-speed forward and reverse dual clutch transmission (DCT) with an enclosed shaft final drive. Other features include cruise control, throttle-by-wire, electric windscreen adjustable for angle and height, a 7-inch TFT screen, full-LED lighting and auto-cancelling indicators. Also new is a double wishbone front suspension which is said to make the new Gold Wing easier to handle than its predecessor.

2018 Honda Gold Wing is powered by a 1,883 cc flat-six engine making 125 bhp

Braking is handled by an electronically-controlled combined ABS system with 320 mm dual discs gripped by a 6-piston caliper at the front and a 316 mm ventilated disc with three-piston caliper at the rear. The 2018 Honda Gold Wing has a kerb weight of 364 kg, while the Gold Wing Tour has a kerb weight of 379 kg. The bike is available in only shade - candy ardent red.

