New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Honda CR-V: Key Features Explained

The fifth-generation Honda CR-V has been launched in India. We tell you all about the important updates and features on the 2018 Honda CR-V.

View Photos
The Honda CR-V will be offered in a single trim, but with 3 powertrain options

The all-new Honda CR-V has been launched at ₹ 28.15 Lakh (Ex-Showroom, India). The 2018 Honda CR-V is the fifth-generation model and gets a bunch of updates over the previous generation model. The new Honda CR-V now is also offered in a diesel variant and the diesel Honda CR-V gets optional 7-seater configuration which add some more practicality to the overall package. We explain some of the key features of the 2018 Honda CR-V.

Honda CR-V

32.9 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda CR-V

Also Read: 2018 Honda CR-V Launched In India: Prices Start At ₹ 28.15 Lakh

New Look

1pter0t(Honda CR-V is longer by 47 mm than its predecessor, and gets a 40 mm longer wheelbase)

The 2018 Honda CR-V has a butch front end face that sports a large grille with bold chrome slat, sleek and angular headlamp cluster with LED DRLs and a sizable cladding running the width under its nose. The new CR-V retains rounded corners at the front and similar to the previous model has bulging wheel arches and high positioned chrome window line with the quarter glass cutting into the D-Pillars. The rear of the new CR-V is now edgy at corners and it gets beautiful L-Shaped tail-lamps, decent chrome treatment beneath the rear windscreen, low-positioned license plate housing and grey cladding at the departure angle. It is 47 mm longer and has a 40 mm larger wheelbase than the outgoing model. It has ground clearance of 208 mm enabling it to tackle tough terrain better. Overall, the styling of the CR-V gives it robust road presence.

New Interior

ae5qplk(Honda CR-V gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, but sadly misses out on Navigation)

The highlight of the new Honda CR-V is the new seven seat configuration in the diesel, but the petrol CR-V still carries a 5-seater layout. The additional 40 mm wheelbase does reflect inside the cabin but only with the middle-row seats pushed all the way back making it difficult for an adult to sit in the third-row. The seats come with recline function and are adjustable to be set at a position making required space for all the occupants.

However, that's not all as the cabin we are talking about is entirely new. The interior layout in the CR-V is all-new too. The cabin is finished in dual-tone black and beige with soft-touch upholstery and Honda has tastefully used wood and chrome inserts on the dashboard, door-pads and central console. The diesel CR-V gets push switches as a gear selector which might take a little while getting used to.

Also Read: 2018 Honda CR-V Launch: Highlights

Powertrain

e7c5ehrg(Honda CR-V finally gets a diesle version, powered by a new 1.6-litre engine)

The new Honda CR-V will also wear the i-DTEC badge, essentially diesel. The motor is a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel unit that puts out 118 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm at 2,000 rpm. It is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. The diesel CR-V is available in both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive guise. Honda has claimed an impressive fuel economy of 19 kmpl on the two-wheel-drive CR-V while the four-wheel-drive version delivers 18.3 kmpl. This engine has been designed and assembled at Honda's Greater Noida plant in India. Honda says that it's been designed to be lighter and less frictional in order to increase efficiency and reduce NVH levels.

The Petrol variant is still very CR-V in mechanism being driven by the same powertrain and gearbox combination. Under the hood is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, i-VTEC (Honda's nomenclature for petrol) motor that churns out 152 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 189 Nm at 4,300 rpm and is paired to a CVT transmission.

Features and Equipment:

6jvn6khk(Honda has made sure that the CR-V is at par with its competitors and trendy too)

The cabin of the 2018 Honda CR-V is loaded with all the segment standard features. Some of the highlights are a 7-inch touchscreen unit with connectivity features like Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Bluetooth, however the SUV misses out on on-board navigation. Moreover, it packs a lot of information, more than required on a daily basis. Other features available on the new Honda CR-V are power adjustable seats and wing mirrors, height and reach adjustable steering wheel, auto-diminishing inner rear view mirror, auto-climate control and 10 dedicated roof-mounted air-con vents.

Safety Features

0 Comments

Standard safety features include six-airbags, ABS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, seatbelt pre-tensioners and a driver attention monitor. Furthermore, the 2018 Honda CR-V has scored a full five-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda CR-V with Immediate Rivals

Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
TAGS :
honda cars in India Honda CR-V Honda CR-V Diesel Honda CR-V India 2018 HOnda CR-V 2018 Honda CR-V Launch 2018 Honda CR-V Review

Latest News

2018 Honda CR-V: Key Features Explained
2018 Honda CR-V: Key Features Explained
New Hyundai Santro: All You Need To Know!
New Hyundai Santro: All You Need To Know!
Tata Motors Announces Offers Discounts On Cars Ahead of the Festive Season
Tata Motors Announces Offers Discounts On Cars Ahead of the Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki Flags Off Electric Vehicles For Field Testing In India
Maruti Suzuki Flags Off Electric Vehicles For Field Testing In India
NCAP Crash Results And How They Evolve Through The Years
NCAP Crash Results And How They Evolve Through The Years
2018 Honda CR-V Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 28.15 Lakh
2018 Honda CR-V Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 28.15 Lakh
Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Spotted For The First Time
Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Spotted For The First Time
2018 Hyundai Santro Unveiled: Here's How It Looks
2018 Hyundai Santro Unveiled: Here's How It Looks
2018 Honda CR-V India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Prices
2018 Honda CR-V India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Prices
New Hyundai Santro India Unveil Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features
New Hyundai Santro India Unveil Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features
2018 Honda CR-V: Price Expectation
2018 Honda CR-V: Price Expectation
Exclusive: Volkswagen Motorsport India To Sell Their Ameo And Vento Racecars To Private Customers
Exclusive: Volkswagen Motorsport India To Sell Their Ameo And Vento Racecars To Private Customers
Exclusive: Kinetic MotoRoyale To Announce 3 Brand Partnerships, 7 New Bike Launches On October 11
Exclusive: Kinetic MotoRoyale To Announce 3 Brand Partnerships, 7 New Bike Launches On October 11
New Hyundai Santro: What To Expect
New Hyundai Santro: What To Expect
Benelli India Increases Periodic Service Intervals On Its Motorcycles
Benelli India Increases Periodic Service Intervals On Its Motorcycles

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Honda CR-V Alternatives

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
₹ 33.09 - 35.69 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 31.91 - 38.57 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 30.81 - 38.39 Lakh *
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
₹ 29.07 - 31.37 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
₹ 37.44 Lakh *
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong Rexton W
₹ 25.99 - 27.51 Lakh *
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 40.75 Lakh *
View More
Explore CR-V
×
Explore Now
x
New Hyundai Santro: All You Need To Know!
New Hyundai Santro: All You Need To Know!
2018 Hyundai Santro Unveiled: Here's How It Looks
2018 Hyundai Santro Unveiled: Here's How It Looks
2018 Honda CR-V Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 28.15 Lakh
2018 Honda CR-V Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 28.15 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities