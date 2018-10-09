2018 Honda CR-V India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Prices

Honda Cars India will be introducing fifth generation CR-V SUV in India later today and the model makes a grand comeback to take on a host of offerings in the full-size SUV segment. The Honda CR-V has been on sale in the country for a while now, but the new generation version really pushes the ante not only due to new seven seater option, but also the fact that this will be for the first time the SUV is being offered with a diesel engine. The 2018 Honda CR-V is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, while also sporting a longer wheelbase.

While its design language is very premium and futuristic, the fifth generation Honda CR-V is distinctive in its appearance and sports a thick chrome bar up front and LED headlamps and LED fog lamps. At the rear, the SUV gets redesigned taillights that look smart. Inside, the cabin is a complete overhaul and sports a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more.

The bigger update though is the new 1.6-litre diesel engine on the CR-V that is tuned for 120 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The diesel will be paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Meanwhile, a 2.0-litre petrol motor is also available with 154 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque. The diesel will be offered with all-wheel-drive as an option, while the petrol will only get a front wheel drive version as standard.

The 2018 Honda CR-V will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan. Prices are expected to start at around Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Catch all the Live Updates from the fifth generation Honda CR-V launch event here.