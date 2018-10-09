2018 Honda CR-V India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Prices

Catch all the Live Updates from the fifth generation Honda CR-V launch event here.

The new Honda CR-V gets a diesel engine for the first time in India

Honda Cars India will be introducing fifth generation CR-V SUV in India later today and the model makes a grand comeback to take on a host of offerings in the full-size SUV segment. The Honda CR-V has been on sale in the country for a while now, but the new generation version really pushes the ante not only due to new seven seater option, but also the fact that this will be for the first time the SUV is being offered with a diesel engine. The 2018 Honda CR-V is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, while also sporting a longer wheelbase.

While its design language is very premium and futuristic, the fifth generation Honda CR-V is distinctive in its appearance and sports a thick chrome bar up front and LED headlamps and LED fog lamps. At the rear, the SUV gets redesigned taillights that look smart. Inside, the cabin is a complete overhaul and sports a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more.

The bigger update though is the new 1.6-litre diesel engine on the CR-V that is tuned for 120 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The diesel will be paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Meanwhile, a 2.0-litre petrol motor is also available with 154 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque. The diesel will be offered with all-wheel-drive as an option, while the petrol will only get a front wheel drive version as standard.

The 2018 Honda CR-V will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan. Prices are expected to start at around Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Oct 9, 2018
2018 Honda CR-V Launch
Oct 9, 2018
2018 Honda CR-V Petrol Engine
The new generation Honda CR-V will also be offered with the 2.0-litre petrol engine tuned for 151 bhp at 6500 rpm and 189 Nm of peak torque available at 4300 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT automatic.

The Honda CR-V petrol though will be only offered in a five-seater configuration.


Oct 9, 2018
2018 Honda CR-V Diesel Engine
The big update on the new generation Honda CR-V is the addition of the diesel engine.

The 1.6-litre engine churns out 118 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. There's no manual on offer.

Oct 9, 2018
2018 Honda CR-V at Auto Expo 2018
The new generation Honda CR-V was first revealed in October 2016 globally.
The SUV has since received a facelift with a revised grille, taillights, and more features

This is the version we now get in India and was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.

Oct 9, 2018
2018 Honda CR-V Launch
This is the fifth generation Honda CR-V and making this model special is the addition of seven seats and a diesel engine.

The CR-V has traditionally been a five-seater offering but with two major upgrades, the Honda SUV will take on a host of other full-size SUVs in the segment including the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Volkswagen Tiguan and the likes.

Oct 9, 2018
2018 Honda CR-V Launch
Hello and welcome to the launch live blog of the 2018 Honda CR-V SUV in India.

We have two major events happening today. Honda Cars India will be announcing prices on the new generation CR-V, while Hyundai Motor India will unveil the new generation Santro hatchback, codenamed AH2.

Catch all the details on the 2018 Honda CR-V and the new Hyundai Santro only on www.carandbike.com.